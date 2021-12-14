Mike and I rarely agreed on music, except for Bob Seeger. This one’s for Mike. Until we meet again ❤



“With your dangerous charisma

Your thundering attack

You charged the very air I breathe

And kept me coming back

You helped me through my darkest hours

You always were my friend

You gave me hope to carry on

Because I knew you when”

Ann Michotek Friend December 17, 2021