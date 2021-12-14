Menu
Malcolm H. "Mike" VanDYKE III
VanDYKE - Malcolm H., III "Mike"
Entered into eternal rest on December 11, 2021; devoted father of Alissa VanDyke; dearest son of Sharon (late Robert) Hubert and Malcolm (late Ruth) VanDyke II; dearest brother of Mitchell (Cindy) VanDyke, Robert (Dawn) Hubert and Cheryl Kubiak; also survived by his granddogs Rudy and Mazie; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and great-nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Malcolm's Life at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William (near Harlem) Wednesday from 2-6 PM. Mike was an employee at Buffalo Public Schools for over 25 years. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in Mike's Honor to Connect Life. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I knew Mike to be a gentle and caring person who always showed a genuine interest in everyone he conversed with - a special gift indeed. He also cared for children and I'm sure he was appreciated by all he served in the Buffalo Public Schools. A friend for three decades, he will be sorely missed. May his memory be a blessing.
Tina Mannarino
Friend
January 1, 2022
Mike and I rarely agreed on music, except for Bob Seeger. This one’s for Mike. Until we meet again ❤

“With your dangerous charisma
Your thundering attack
You charged the very air I breathe
And kept me coming back
You helped me through my darkest hours
You always were my friend
You gave me hope to carry on
Because I knew you when”
Ann Michotek
Friend
December 17, 2021
RIP in heaven forever my dear old friend. My sympathies to the family and friends left behind that love you.
Sam Battilana
Friend
December 17, 2021
Mike was a great guy and manager to talk to. He helped me stay at a school and has helped me with any problems that came io at schools. My condolidcence to the family he will be greatly missed and to talk to. RIP till we meet again my friend.
[email protected] Cali
Coworker
December 15, 2021
Growing up with you in the Kellogg family was an honor. I know you were greeted, welcomed, and embraced by family and friends who loved you unconditionally and together will enjoy eternal peace. Love Always!!!
Lauren Igo
Family
December 15, 2021
it was great to know you but better being your friend,thanks for all the memories& good times growing up.rest in peace& total paradise.
john gerstenmyer
Friend
December 15, 2021
it was great to know you ,but best being your friend. thanks for all the memories& the good times growing up.May you rest in total peace & paradise ,,you will not be forgotten.
john gerstenmyer
Friend
December 15, 2021
My fondest memory is when we burned up the dance floor at Tim and Lauren's wedding. I will miss our Monday, Wednesday and Friday text messaging. You will be in my heart always. I truly hope you have found the peace that you have been searching for.....
Cheryl Kubiak
Sister
December 14, 2021
Nicole Crafts
Friend
December 14, 2021
Although our time was short. You some how found away to touch my heart. You’ll truly be missed, and forever in my heart. Rest up. My new dear friend. Valencia
Valencia Albert
Friend
December 14, 2021
So sad to see of your passing. Rest in paradise Malcolm, may you no longer feel pain. Peace be with you & your family.
Laurie Lawrence-Learn
Friend
December 14, 2021
Parents are not supposed to bury their children.
Rest In Peace son.

MALCOLM H. Van Dyke II
CW2, US Army, Retired
Malcolm H. Can Dyke II
Family
December 14, 2021
Rest in Peace my friend.
Thomas Fetzer
Friend
December 13, 2021
