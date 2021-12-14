VanDYKE - Malcolm H., III "Mike"
Entered into eternal rest on December 11, 2021; devoted father of Alissa VanDyke; dearest son of Sharon (late Robert) Hubert and Malcolm (late Ruth) VanDyke II; dearest brother of Mitchell (Cindy) VanDyke, Robert (Dawn) Hubert and Cheryl Kubiak; also survived by his granddogs Rudy and Mazie; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and great-nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Malcolm's Life at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William (near Harlem) Wednesday from 2-6 PM. Mike was an employee at Buffalo Public Schools for over 25 years. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in Mike's Honor to Connect Life. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 14, 2021.