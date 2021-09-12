Menu
Mamie "Belle" CINO
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
CINO - Mamie "Belle"
(nee Hardwick)
Age 92, September 10, 2021, of the Town of Tonawanda, NY. She was the former wife of Charles C. Cino; beloved mother of Joanne Cirringione and Charles (Karen) Cino; adored grandmother of Charles A. Cirringione, Carla (Aaron) Krocke, Cory (Alison) Cino, Christopher (Abigail) Cino and Charles R. (Martha) Cino; loving great-grandmother of Aaron, Rocco, Gabriella, Enzo, Eleanora, Rosalie Belle and Alonzo; dear sister of the late Richard (late Mildred) Hardwick; also survived by in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Friends may call Monday, 3-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Please share memories and condolences online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Sep
13
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joann ... so sorry to hear of your Moms passing. Cherish your memories . We are here for you! Love Elaine & Linda
Elaine Lydon & Linda Restivo
Friend
September 13, 2021
Joanne , Chuckie and family: my deepest sympathies on the passing of Belle, she was a kind , generous and loving lady who will missed by many . Cherish the memories of your Mom as they are priceless and precious. I will always remember the Gouda times we had minyan dinners and events , May she RIP & fly high with the angels of our Lord!
Tom Marchese
September 12, 2021
