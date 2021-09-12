CINO - Mamie "Belle"
(nee Hardwick)
Age 92, September 10, 2021, of the Town of Tonawanda, NY. She was the former wife of Charles C. Cino; beloved mother of Joanne Cirringione and Charles (Karen) Cino; adored grandmother of Charles A. Cirringione, Carla (Aaron) Krocke, Cory (Alison) Cino, Christopher (Abigail) Cino and Charles R. (Martha) Cino; loving great-grandmother of Aaron, Rocco, Gabriella, Enzo, Eleanora, Rosalie Belle and Alonzo; dear sister of the late Richard (late Mildred) Hardwick; also survived by in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Friends may call Monday, 3-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Please share memories and condolences online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.