Margaret M. SCHWARTZ
SCHWARTZ - Margaret M. (nee Leiser)
December 6, 2021, of Grand Island. Wife of the late Jerome "Jerry" Schwartz. Mother of Paul (Wanda) Schwartz, Margaret (Jan) Swistowski, Carolyn (Donnie) Schiedel and Linda (Mike) Pauly. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Sister of the late Mary (late Dom) Crupe, the late Dorothy (late Jim) Pezzimenti and the late Thomas (late Lorraine) Leiser. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday December 18 at 9:30 AM at St. Stephen's Church 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Memorial Mass
9:30a.m.
St. Stephen's Church
2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island, NY
