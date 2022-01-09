Miss Wes was not only my gym teacher but a loving friend long after I graduated in 1974. She mentored me as a cheerleading coach for 1 year and for 4 years was our "dolphinette" synchronized swimming coach. I have such fond memories of high school mainly of her and our water show! After graduation my cousin married her cousin so I was lucky enough to see her frequently. I last saw her last Easter when I visited her at her Delray Beach home, where the cancer was catching up with her again & she was getting weak, but was so thrilled to see me. I know she had MANY of us Maryvale students that stayed in touched & she was a hero to us all. I will miss her SO much. Love you Wes..RIP.

Harbison Noreen January 9, 2022