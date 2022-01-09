Menu
Marian E. "Wes" WESOLOWSKI
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL
WESOLOWSKI - Marian E. "Wes"
November 22, 2021. Loving daughter to the late Thaddeus Wesolowski and Eleanore (Stanley) Chodkowski, beloved cousin to Raymond Bojanowski, Jim and Michelle Bojanowski, Barbara Rustowicz also survived by nieces, nephews, and closest friends Beverly Hollander and Jayne McClelland, Polish Falcons, American Legion, St. Vincent's Columbiettes, and fellow teachers and students of Maryvale High School, and friends in Buffalo and Delray Beach. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Gabriel's RC Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, NY on January 15, at 9am. A future Mass will be held on March 5, at 11am at St. Vincent Ferrer RC Church in Delray Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, donate to Polish Falcons Nest 6 Scholarship Fund, PO BOX 991, Buffalo, NY 14225.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Funeral Mass
9:00a.m.
St. Gabriel's RC Church
5271 Clinton St., Elma, NY
Mar
5
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Vincent Ferrer RC Church
Delray Beach, FL
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
ThestatueoflibertyofMaryvale. Willneverbeforgotten ripWes
Jonhall
Friend
January 13, 2022
My sympathy and prayers to Ms. Wes´ family. I remember gym class with her like it was yesterday, and I loved it. Thank you for making such an impression on my young life. Rest In Peace.
Linda (Miller) Garman
School
January 9, 2022
Miss Wes was not only my gym teacher but a loving friend long after I graduated in 1974. She mentored me as a cheerleading coach for 1 year and for 4 years was our "dolphinette" synchronized swimming coach. I have such fond memories of high school mainly of her and our water show! After graduation my cousin married her cousin so I was lucky enough to see her frequently. I last saw her last Easter when I visited her at her Delray Beach home, where the cancer was catching up with her again & she was getting weak, but was so thrilled to see me. I know she had MANY of us Maryvale students that stayed in touched & she was a hero to us all. I will miss her SO much. Love you Wes..RIP.
Harbison Noreen
January 9, 2022
Marian "Wes" was at the heart of athletic events throughout her wonderful Maryvale career, also a dear family friend to all. She was deeply loved. Her amazing spirit will be alive in our hearts, forever!
Denis Gould
School
January 9, 2022
