WESOLOWSKI - Marian E. "Wes"
November 22, 2021. Loving daughter to the late Thaddeus Wesolowski and Eleanore (Stanley) Chodkowski, beloved cousin to Raymond Bojanowski, Jim and Michelle Bojanowski, Barbara Rustowicz also survived by nieces, nephews, and closest friends Beverly Hollander and Jayne McClelland, Polish Falcons, American Legion, St. Vincent's Columbiettes, and fellow teachers and students of Maryvale High School, and friends in Buffalo and Delray Beach. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Gabriel's RC Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, NY on January 15, at 9am. A future Mass will be held on March 5, at 11am at St. Vincent Ferrer RC Church in Delray Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, donate to Polish Falcons Nest 6 Scholarship Fund, PO BOX 991, Buffalo, NY 14225.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.