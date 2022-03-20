MARTLOCK - Marie
(nee Scalisi)
Of East Amherst, NY, entered into rest March 18, 2022. Beloved wife of Timothy; devoted mother of Brendan (Theresa) Martlock, Lori (Rick Ellis) Fahs, Krista (Scott) Halt, T.J. (Wendy) Martlock and Nicole (Mike) DiQuarto; cherished grandmother of Jacob Martlock, Marissa (Kevin) Weigel, Hannah Fahs, Mackenzie (Dustin Mowery) Martlock, A.J., Zachary and Owen Martlock, Dylan and Noah DiQuarto; dear great-grandmother of Ian Weigel; adored daughter of the late John and Mary Scalisi; loving sister of Sharon (Peter) Lankes, Julie (Kevin) LoCicero, and the late Celia (Fulvio) Dunatov and John Scalisi. Family and friends are invited to LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. (near Eggert), Amherst, NY, Tuesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Swormsville, NY, on Wednesday at 10:30 AM. Inurnment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, send donations in Marie's memory to Hospice of Buffalo, Inc. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.