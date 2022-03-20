Menu
Marie MARTLOCK
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
MARTLOCK - Marie
(nee Scalisi)
Of East Amherst, NY, entered into rest March 18, 2022. Beloved wife of Timothy; devoted mother of Brendan (Theresa) Martlock, Lori (Rick Ellis) Fahs, Krista (Scott) Halt, T.J. (Wendy) Martlock and Nicole (Mike) DiQuarto; cherished grandmother of Jacob Martlock, Marissa (Kevin) Weigel, Hannah Fahs, Mackenzie (Dustin Mowery) Martlock, A.J., Zachary and Owen Martlock, Dylan and Noah DiQuarto; dear great-grandmother of Ian Weigel; adored daughter of the late John and Mary Scalisi; loving sister of Sharon (Peter) Lankes, Julie (Kevin) LoCicero, and the late Celia (Fulvio) Dunatov and John Scalisi. Family and friends are invited to LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. (near Eggert), Amherst, NY, Tuesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Swormsville, NY, on Wednesday at 10:30 AM. Inurnment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, send donations in Marie's memory to Hospice of Buffalo, Inc. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Mar
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary's Church
Swormsville, NY
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Karen Gulliford
Family
March 20, 2022
