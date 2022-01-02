Menu
Martin E. BAUM Jr.
Baum, Jr. - Martin E.
On December 28, 2021, of Washington Twp., age 82. Beloved husband of Joan Baum (nee Trznadel); loving father of Pamela Beers (Michael), Gwendolyn "Wendy" Snoberger (Gregory), Martin E. "Butch" Baum, III and the late Heidi Baum; devoted grandfather of Conor Beers and Sean Beers; dear brother of Jane Swain (Kenneth) and Tom Baum. Martin is also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Memorial Service will take place on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 11:30 AM at Chapel of Elms, Elmlawn Cemetery, 3939 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217. Interment at graveside. In lieu of flowers, donations in Martin's memory may be made to The COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
Chapel of Elms, Elmlawn Cemetery
3939 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY
