RICKARD - Mary Jane (nee Antone)
Of the Tuscarora Nation, December 18, 2021. Wife of the late Melvin M. Rickard; mother of Wendy Jo (Earl) Burning and Kris Anne (Jeannie) Ricusso; grandmother of Chad Knapp, Phillip and Timothy Burning; also survived by four great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly; sister of the late Myrna Antone, Geraldine (late James) Rickard, Gordon and Richard Antone. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 20th, from 4-8 PM, at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Rd., Sanborn, NY. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Funeral Service on Tuesday, December 21st, at 1 PM, at the Tuscarora Baptist Church, 2208 Mt. Hope Rd., Sanborn, NY, with the Rev. Walter A. Printup III and Rev. Robert Dean officiating. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 20, 2021.