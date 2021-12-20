Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Jane RICKARD
ABOUT
Niagara Falls High School
FUNERAL HOME
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
5893 Hoover Road
Sanborn, NY
RICKARD - Mary Jane (nee Antone)
Of the Tuscarora Nation, December 18, 2021. Wife of the late Melvin M. Rickard; mother of Wendy Jo (Earl) Burning and Kris Anne (Jeannie) Ricusso; grandmother of Chad Knapp, Phillip and Timothy Burning; also survived by four great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly; sister of the late Myrna Antone, Geraldine (late James) Rickard, Gordon and Richard Antone. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 20th, from 4-8 PM, at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Rd., Sanborn, NY. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Funeral Service on Tuesday, December 21st, at 1 PM, at the Tuscarora Baptist Church, 2208 Mt. Hope Rd., Sanborn, NY, with the Rev. Walter A. Printup III and Rev. Robert Dean officiating. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com, for guest register.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.