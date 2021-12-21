STINER - Mary E.
(nee McCracken)
December 19, 2021. Mary is rejoined in Heaven with her husband Kenneth and children Charlotte Wald, John Stiner and Connie Witkowski; sister of James McCracken and Jane Kramer; grandmother of Terri Fox and Dr. Jen (Dave) Williamson; great-grandmother of Kenneth Fox and Victor Williamson; also survived by many other grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Family present Tuesday, 6-8 PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday evening at 8 PM. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Masks are required for funeral home visitation. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 21, 2021.