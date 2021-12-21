Menu
Mary E. STINER
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
STINER - Mary E.
(nee McCracken)
December 19, 2021. Mary is rejoined in Heaven with her husband Kenneth and children Charlotte Wald, John Stiner and Connie Witkowski; sister of James McCracken and Jane Kramer; grandmother of Terri Fox and Dr. Jen (Dave) Williamson; great-grandmother of Kenneth Fox and Victor Williamson; also survived by many other grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Family present Tuesday, 6-8 PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday evening at 8 PM. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Masks are required for funeral home visitation. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Dec
21
Funeral service
8:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
