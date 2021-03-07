Menu
Maryann LAKS
LAKS - Maryann (nee Bonar)
Of Orchard Park, NY, December 26, 2020. Beloved wife of Raymond E. Laks; stepmother of Michael R. Laks, Jane (Robert) Laks Gleason, Molly (Jeffrey) Laks McGiveron and the late Randall J. and David J. Laks; grandmother of Caitlin, Elaina, David, Alexander, Olivia, Raymond Burke, Elizabeth, Jane, Maxwell and Gretchen; great-grandmother of Aria; sister of Ronald (Amalia) Bonar, Judy (John) Jenkins, Alice (Jack) Hammer, Tina (Joseph) Killian and Virginia (Stephen) Asposto; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Due to Covid, no prior visitation. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday March 12, 2021 at 10:30 AM, at Our Lady of Victory Basilica. Relatives and friends not in attendance are invited to watch via livestream at https://www.olvbasilica.org/live-streaming. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Arrangements by the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Victory Basilica
NY
To the family of MaryAnn my deepest sympathy. MaryAnn an I grew up together. We lived on Victory an her family on Colton. I´m so sorry for your loss. May you Rest In Peace. Sincerely, Lynn Robinson and Barry Family
Lynn Barry Robinson
March 7, 2021
