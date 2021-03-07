LAKS - Maryann (nee Bonar)
Of Orchard Park, NY, December 26, 2020. Beloved wife of Raymond E. Laks; stepmother of Michael R. Laks, Jane (Robert) Laks Gleason, Molly (Jeffrey) Laks McGiveron and the late Randall J. and David J. Laks; grandmother of Caitlin, Elaina, David, Alexander, Olivia, Raymond Burke, Elizabeth, Jane, Maxwell and Gretchen; great-grandmother of Aria; sister of Ronald (Amalia) Bonar, Judy (John) Jenkins, Alice (Jack) Hammer, Tina (Joseph) Killian and Virginia (Stephen) Asposto; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Due to Covid, no prior visitation. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday March 12, 2021 at 10:30 AM, at Our Lady of Victory Basilica. Relatives and friends not in attendance are invited to watch via livestream at https://www.olvbasilica.org/live-streaming
. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Arrangements by the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.