Michael A. FITZPATRICK
FUNERAL HOME
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Chapel
207 Main Street
Hamburg, NY
FITZPATRICK - Michael A.
Of Angola, NY, March 21, 2021. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Garvin) Fitzpatrick; loving father of Nancy, Noelle (Michael) Colpoys, Maureen Doyle, Michael and William (Kate) Fitzpatrick; also survived by nine grandchildren and other loving family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Bernadette RC Church, Orchard Park, NY, (live broadcast at saintbopny.org) on Thursday, March 25, at 1 PM. (Please assemble at church.) Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements entrusted to Loomis, Offers & Loomis, Inc., Hamburg Chapel.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Bernadette RC Church
Orchard Park, NY
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Chapel
53 Entries
Sorry to hear of the passing of my good friend Mike Fitz. He was one of a kind and one of the best. Our sympathies to the Fitzpatrick family. Jim Gleason Jr and the rest of the Gleason family.
Jim Gleason Jr
March 27, 2021
The entire Fitzpatrick family was very special. I was honored to play on the same football and track teams with Mike at Bishop Timon.
Jim Broome
March 26, 2021
We´re so sorry to hear of Fitzy´s passing. We both have many fond memories of him. May God bless you in this difficult time.
Steve and Bernadette Parker
March 26, 2021
Our sympathies go out the entire Fitzpatrick family.He was a great friend to me and my entire family always there when someone was in need. May he rest in peace
George Colern
March 26, 2021
To Nancy & Family, Saddened to hear of the passing of Mike, an old friend and Ironworker buddy. He will be dearly missed. He helped many people in his time, had a great sense of humor, and a wonderful family. We send our deepest sympathy to his loved ones.
Tom & Kathy Greiner
March 26, 2021
Mike personified all of the best qualities of the Irish. My condolences to daughter Nancy and all of the family. May you find comfort in your many good memories and knowing that he is at peace. God bless and all the best.
Dennis Farrell
March 25, 2021
My condolences to the Fitzpatrick family. Mike was a strong voice for the labor movement.
Paddy Walsh
March 25, 2021
May God give you the strength to get through this most difficult time.
Mary Lickfeld
March 25, 2021
My heart goes out to the family and friends of Mike. He was and in my heart remains a dear friend
Ron Fino
March 25, 2021
My condolences and sympathy to the entire family and to Nancy from her MassDEP family.
Zachary Peters
March 25, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the Fitzpatrick family What a great labor leader
Ironworkers Southeastern States District Council
March 25, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the family. He was one in a million.
Patty Delmonaco
March 25, 2021
Our deepest sympath to you Mrs Fitzpatrick, Fitz, Nancy and all the Fitzpatrick family on the passing of Mr Fatzpatrick. May he rest in peace.
Denis and Margatet Brennan Old Kilcullen
March 25, 2021
Great leader of men. RIP coach Fitz.
Richard Carr
March 25, 2021
My sympathies to the Fitzpatrick Family on the loss of an Icon. it´s difficult to put thoughts and emotions in a box when it comes to a man of. Mike stature.My admiration for Mike is kind standing and wii perpetual in my heart.God Bless.
Ray McGurn
March 25, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Fitzpatrick family.
Sarah Buell
March 25, 2021
Sincere condolences to the Fitzpatrick family. Mike was a great friend and mentor, a leader who helped so many through the union and government. We're lucky to have the memories of the fun times and serious work that we shared.
Tom and Janet Pryce
March 24, 2021
Mike was an asset to all of humanity. The world is a lesser place without Mikes presence. We all will miss him. The ORourke family hopes that´ we all could have an impact on society as he did.
KevinORourke
March 24, 2021
MY DEEPEST CONDOLENCES TO THE FITZPATRICK FAMILY, A VERY GOOD FRIEND OF THE FLYNN FAMILY.
BILLY FLYNN
March 24, 2021
Thanks Coach Fits for everything you did for me and all the players at Bakery Victory.Your will never be forgotten RIP.
Bob Mueckl
March 24, 2021
Deepest sympathy to the Fitzpatrick family, from the Stanton family. Sending prayers.
Bill Stanton
March 24, 2021
I will always be grateful to Mike for all the support and friendship he has given to my sons and their father over 40 years. All my prayers to Nancy and family. God´s love and blessings to you all.
Kitty Cannan
March 24, 2021
One of the GREATEST MEN I ever met ...A true GENTLEMEN.Our sincerest condolences to the family.
Jj Marotto
March 24, 2021
Thoughts of love and condolences to Nancy Michael Billy Nancy Noelle and Maureen proud to be a friend of Mike your dad from the time he coached me to coaching with him to being an Ironworker because of Mike forever my friend
Chas Cannan
March 24, 2021
Thoughts, prayers and Love to the Fitzpatrick Family. Proud to call Fitz a great friend. I will always cherish the good times and memories with Mike.
Mike & Jen Downey
March 24, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Fitzpatrick family. Whether it was through his highly successful coaching career, his dedicated service as an Erie County Legislator, or all the many years that he superbly led Ironworkers Local 6, Mike made an indelible mark on our community. He will always be fondly remembered by the legion of friends and family that were fortunate to be a part of his life. May he now enjoy eternal peace. Mike Nigrelli
Mike Nigrelli
March 24, 2021
Condolences to the Fitzpatrick family I was always grateful and tell people all the time that I played football for mike at bakervictory
Jim walsh
March 24, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to the entire Fitzpatrick Family. Mike was truly a legend. He has made a difference in all of the lives of the members and families of Ironworkers Local No. 6. He will forever be engraved in the legacy of our union and will never be forgotten. May he rest in peace.
Ironworkers Local No. 6
March 24, 2021
Nancy & Family our condolences. Mike was a good man to all the people he met.
Frank McCormick
March 24, 2021
Mrs. Fitzpatrick, Nancy, Noelle, Maureen, Michael, and Billy...it saddens me to hear of Mike's passing; he was an All-American Icon to me. He touched the hearts and lives of many people throughout his travels and endeavors. I distinctly remember seeing him run down the public beach path as I climbed the stairs one summer afternoon, covered in black mill scale, carrying his lunchbox and excitedly asked "Are my kids on the beach?" He loved you all very much; he will be missed.
Gregory J. Loomis
March 24, 2021
Mrs. Fitzpatrick, Nancy, Noelle, Maureen, Billy and Mike we're sadden to hear of Mr. Fitz passing. It's always such of pleasure to visit with the Fitzpatricks on our trips to Buffalo. It was especially nice seeing Mr. Fitz last fall. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Michael & Lina Higgins
March 23, 2021
Nancy, I'm so sorry for the loss of your Dad and will be thinking of you and your family.
Mary Ferris
March 23, 2021
Aunt Nancy, Nancy, Michael, Maureen, Noelle and Billy. I am so sorry to hear of Uncle Mike´s passing. Although I hadn´t seen him in awhile I will always remember his smile and laugh. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. May he Rest In Peace.
Lynn Garvin-Huntley
March 23, 2021
Dear Michael, so sorry to hear the sad news of your dad's passing our prayers and thoughts are with you, and your family at this sad time. No matter where he is, he'll alway's be watching over you. God bless, will gave you a big hug, next time we meet.
Rosie and Marie, Paul's sisters.
March 23, 2021
Mike was a living legend honored for his contributions to the American Labor movement , praised for his accomplishments as an E.C. Legislator and of course ,the good times his friends enjoyed sharing a drink with this jovial man . Many a glass will be toasted in his memory . God Bless !
Mick Brill
March 23, 2021
Our Deepest Sympathy to Nancy & All the Children. May God Bless Mike & all the Fitzpatrick Family at this difficult time. He will be surely be missed by Many & Especially his Brother & Sister Ironworkers. A Great Guy & no Better Friend.
Kathy, Eddie Walsh & Family
March 23, 2021
Knew Mike well. Spent a lot of time with Mike and Nancy in the 1960's and 70's. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you at this most difficult time- John & Liz O'Connor
John O'Connor
March 23, 2021
Fitz, Nancy & all your family our Sincere Condolences. Thinking of you all . May your Dad Rest In Peace
Denise , John & Ruairi Gaffney, Old Kilcullen, Kildare Ireland
March 23, 2021
I greatly enjoyed getting to know him late in his career and having him hold court with tales of decades of experience and wisdom, all with an Irish twinkle in his eye and a ready laugh. "Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen."
Christopher Burger
March 23, 2021
To Michael (Fitz). We are so sorry for your loss of your Dad. Take comfort in the fact that he left this world , loved and cared for. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family in this sad time.
Clare Reddan & David Considine, Co. Clare, Ireland.
March 23, 2021
Michael, Frances and all the Fitzpatricks. My deepest sympathy on the loss of your dad. May his soul rest in peace.
Miriam O Donnell Co Mayo
March 23, 2021
Words cannot even begin to express our sincere condolences My heart goes out to you and the family at this most difficult time Our thoughts and prayers will continue
Lisa and Tim Cummings
March 23, 2021
We will be watching on Thursday 25 for funeral mass. So very sorry we can not be there to give you all hugs. RIP Michael, you fought a good fight and are now in the most beautiful place you could be. Sis & John
John & Kathy (Sis) Keany
March 23, 2021
Mike will always be remembered by the families of the Ironworker's Local 6 members. He was a respected leader and friend. Rest in peace, Mike. Condolences to Nancy and family.
Kathy Donohue
March 23, 2021
may the good lord bless and comfort your family in this time sorrow
gary starr
March 23, 2021
Rest In Peace coach Fitz, one of the best. Condolences to your family.
Kevin McPartlan
March 23, 2021
The correct website address for Live Streaming is: SaintBOPNY.org. On the homepage at that address you can click on FaceBook or Youtube and view Mike's Funeral
Saint Bernadette Church
March 23, 2021
So many stories, so many laughs ,still never enough. You will be missed and your name will be spoken for years to come with fondness and respect. Your work is done here ,now to Rest In Peace. Prayers to Nancy and family.
Pat Lyons
March 23, 2021
Nancy & family, Sending hugs and prayers to all. May all your wonderful memories sustain you during this sad time.
Margaret Keane
March 23, 2021
Mike was one of a kind - did a lot of great things for the area and his friends . He will be missed. God Bless
Mike Walton
March 23, 2021
Dear Aunt Nancy and family. I am so sorry to hear about Uncle Mike's passing. He always had a smile and a kind word for me! I will be watching his funeral mass from home as well as making a donation to Hospice in his memory . Love and hugs, Carol
Carol Garvin-Lease
March 23, 2021
Tuna, Eddie, Craig and Shady
March 23, 2021
My condolences to the Fitzpatrick family. Mike Meyers
Mike Meyers
March 23, 2021
