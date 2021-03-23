FITZPATRICK - Michael A.
Of Angola, NY, March 21, 2021. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Garvin) Fitzpatrick; loving father of Nancy, Noelle (Michael) Colpoys, Maureen Doyle, Michael and William (Kate) Fitzpatrick; also survived by nine grandchildren and other loving family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Bernadette RC Church, Orchard Park, NY, (live broadcast at saintbopny.org
) on Thursday, March 25, at 1 PM. (Please assemble at church.) Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements entrusted to Loomis, Offers & Loomis, Inc., Hamburg Chapel.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2021.