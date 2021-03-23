Mrs. Fitzpatrick, Nancy, Noelle, Maureen, Michael, and Billy...it saddens me to hear of Mike's passing; he was an All-American Icon to me. He touched the hearts and lives of many people throughout his travels and endeavors. I distinctly remember seeing him run down the public beach path as I climbed the stairs one summer afternoon, covered in black mill scale, carrying his lunchbox and excitedly asked "Are my kids on the beach?" He loved you all very much; he will be missed.

Gregory J. Loomis March 24, 2021