LUCE - Michael K.March 2, 2022, of Amherst, NY. Son of the late Harold and Margaret Luce; beloved brother of Maureen (William) Cordova and Kathleen Luce; loving uncle of Dr. Katherine Luce (Stephen Dowling) and Kristine Luce; dearest great-uncle of Jack and Connor Dowling. Private Service to be held. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com