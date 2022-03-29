Menu
Michael A. MISSERT
FUNERAL HOME
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Apr, 1 2022
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
MISSERT - Michael A.
Passed peacefully to the Lord on March 26, 2022 at age 61. Beloved son of Raymond F. and the late Lucy L. (nee DePalma) Missert; loving brother of Joseph (Tammie), Robert (Casey), Mary, Anne (David) Gaulin, Kathryn and Ellen Missert; devoted uncle of Matthew and Lauren Missert, Andrew, Daniel and LucyMarie Gaulin and Alexander and Nicholas Missert; also survived by many loving cousins, relatives and friends who were a special part of Michael's life. Family and friends may call Friday from 3-8 PM at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, 12 PM, at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, where memorials may be made in lieu of flowers. (Please assemble at church.) Condolences may be made online at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2022.
