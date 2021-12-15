QUANT - Michael R.
Of Holland, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on December 12, 2021. Beloved husband of 48 years to Cindy (nee Shisler); loving father of Heather (Brian) Chambers, Chad, Justin (Felecia), and Amber (Ken); grandpa of Devin, Bryce, Austin, Alex, Grace, Blake and Olivia; son of the late Robert and Dorothy; brother of Patricia Day and late Richard Quant; also survived by nieces, nephews and his k-9 companion, Cassie. Visitation, Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM, followed by a Funeral Service, Saturday at 11 AM at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Robert was an active member of the Holland Fire Department. He loved to snowmobile, ride his motorcycle, racing and traveling. The family encourages memorials be made to the Holland Fire Department or the First Baptist Church of Holland. Condolences and Directions: www.ComfortFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 15, 2021.