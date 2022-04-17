STEFFAN - Michael G.
Of Amherst, entered into rest April 14, 2022. Beloved husband of Pamela (nee Schoell) Steffan; devoted father of Kerry (Daniel) Sciolino, Ryan Steffan and Andrew (Madalyn) Steffan; cherished grandfather of Cecilia, Henry and Martin; dear brother of Linda and Barbara Steffan; loving brother-in-law of Mark (Margaret) Schoell, Christine (Joseph) Mangio and Ann Schoell; also survived by his Aunt Mary Breeden, cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/ Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday (April 20th) from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Christopher R.C. Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda on Thursday morning at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Inurnment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's name to Western New York Special Hockey Association, Inc., 131 Amberwood Dr., Amherst, NY 14228. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.