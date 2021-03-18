Menu
Michael C. WATSON
WATSON - Michael C.
March 13, 2021, age 43. Beloved father of Jenova M. Watson; loving son of William and Karen (nee Sharlow) Watson; he will be sadly missed by many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. The family will be present Saturday from 1-4 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 4 PM. Friends invited. Interment to be held privately. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Micheal's memory to the Shriners Hospital for Children at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc. Share memories and condolences on Michael's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are deepley saddened by your loss if Michael. We will include Michael and his family in our prayers.
Tom & Ginger Wilson
March 19, 2021
