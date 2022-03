WOJCIESZAK - Michael T.Passed away February 17, 2021. Former husband of Gail Wojcieszak; dear father of Michele (Gregory) Mruk and Tracy Wojcieszak; loving grandfather of Sarah, Katie, Jayden and Julia; son of the late Walter and Genevieve Wojcieszak; stepson of Marie Wojcieszak; brother of Gary Wojcieszak. Friends may call Thursday from 5-7 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10:15 AM, at Queen of Heaven Church. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his memory to the Erie County SPCA. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com