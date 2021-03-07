WOJCIESZAK - Michael T.
Passed away February 17, 2021. Former husband of Gail Wojcieszak; dear father of Michele (Gregory) Mruk and Tracy Wojcieszak; loving grandfather of Sarah, Katie, Jayden and Julia; son of the late Walter and Genevieve Wojcieszak; stepson of Marie Wojcieszak; brother of Gary Wojcieszak. Friends may call Thursday from 5-7 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10:15 AM, at Queen of Heaven Church. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his memory to the Erie County SPCA. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.