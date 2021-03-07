Menu
Michael T. WOJCIESZAK
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY
WOJCIESZAK - Michael T.
Passed away February 17, 2021. Former husband of Gail Wojcieszak; dear father of Michele (Gregory) Mruk and Tracy Wojcieszak; loving grandfather of Sarah, Katie, Jayden and Julia; son of the late Walter and Genevieve Wojcieszak; stepson of Marie Wojcieszak; brother of Gary Wojcieszak. Friends may call Thursday from 5-7 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10:15 AM, at Queen of Heaven Church. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his memory to the Erie County SPCA. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:15a.m.
Queen of Heaven Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mike, was a great co-worker for the last 9 years and even a better friend. He is missed.
Mike Farber
March 11, 2021
