SLUSSER - Naomi Parsons Meier
After 102 years, Naomi Parsons Meier Slusser left this world on June 5, 2021 to be with loved ones in Heaven. She was born in Ripley, WV. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald W. Meier. After Don's death, she married William H. Slusser. Bill died in 2012 after thirty years together. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Guy S. Parsons and her great granddaughter, Katherine Meier. Naomi is survived by her daughter, Susan Meier (John) Magnano, and son, Stephen W. (Lei) Meier; grandchildren Christopher (Marilyn) Magnano, Matthew (Irina) Meier, Meghan Meier; and great-grandson Artemi Meier; her sister Janet Goff, former daughter-in-law Bonnie Meier, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Naomi was a graduate of Ripley High School and the Charleston School of Commerce in Charleston, WV. She was initially employed by the Bank of Ripley. In 1946, she moved to Stafford, NY with her husband Don. Calling hours will be held Friday, June 11th, from 4-7 PM at H.E. TURNER & CO. FUNERAL HOME, Batavia. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 12th, at 11 AM from The First Presbyterian Church of LeRoy, where she was a longtime member. Private interment to follow at Morganville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Naomi Slusser requested that donations be made to The First Presbyterian Church of LeRoy. Please share condolences, a story or to light a candle, please go to our website at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 10, 2021.