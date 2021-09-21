AUGUSTINE - Patricia "Pat"

Of Douglasville, GA originally from West Seneca, NY passed suddenly on September 17, 2021, age 80. She is the loving mother of David Bugl (Jamie Warren), Timothy (Susan) Bugl, and Michelle Anderson (Jeff Keith). Cherished grandmother to Ashley (Matt) Brannon, Kristin Dobiesz (Christopher), Marilyn Bugl, Colin Bugl, Amelia, Veronica, and Gabrielle Sheehan. Great-grandmother (Gigi) to Rylee Elliott. She is survived by her sister, Susan (Donald) Bartholomew, Theodore (Suzanne) Augustine and sister-in-law Karen Augustine as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her Mother and Father Theodore and Magdeline Augustine, brother Richard Augustine and granddaughters Melissa Dobiesz and Lauren Bugl. Patti was an exceptional secretary and bookkeeper throughout her lifetime and prided herself on her clerical skills. She loved her family and friends, arts and crafts, cooking, and her dogs Dixie and Gunner. She loved music and was known for her infectious smile and laugh. She loved her Church and was a beloved member of ONE Baptist Church in Douglasville, GA. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, September 24th at 11 am at Epiphany United Church of Christ, 9365 Clarence Center Rd., Clarence Center.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 21, 2021.