Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia "Pat" AUGUSTINE
AUGUSTINE - Patricia "Pat"
Of Douglasville, GA originally from West Seneca, NY passed suddenly on September 17, 2021, age 80. She is the loving mother of David Bugl (Jamie Warren), Timothy (Susan) Bugl, and Michelle Anderson (Jeff Keith). Cherished grandmother to Ashley (Matt) Brannon, Kristin Dobiesz (Christopher), Marilyn Bugl, Colin Bugl, Amelia, Veronica, and Gabrielle Sheehan. Great-grandmother (Gigi) to Rylee Elliott. She is survived by her sister, Susan (Donald) Bartholomew, Theodore (Suzanne) Augustine and sister-in-law Karen Augustine as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her Mother and Father Theodore and Magdeline Augustine, brother Richard Augustine and granddaughters Melissa Dobiesz and Lauren Bugl. Patti was an exceptional secretary and bookkeeper throughout her lifetime and prided herself on her clerical skills. She loved her family and friends, arts and crafts, cooking, and her dogs Dixie and Gunner. She loved music and was known for her infectious smile and laugh. She loved her Church and was a beloved member of ONE Baptist Church in Douglasville, GA. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, September 24th at 11 am at Epiphany United Church of Christ, 9365 Clarence Center Rd., Clarence Center.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Epiphany United Church of Christ
9365 Clarence Center Rd., Clarence Center, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My condolences to Dave and your family. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Keep your memories close to your heart.
Liz M.
Other
September 23, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Her Love for her family comes to mind, and those big beautiful blue eyes. I loved her laugh. She made a difference, and I will always remember her.
Amy Reinig
September 22, 2021
David, Tim and Michelle, My thoughts and prayers are with you and your families. Your Mom loved you all dearly. Pat and I met and worked together at Freezer Queen Foods on Clinton St, and remained friends through all these years. She was a wonderful friend to all; I spoke to her not long ago, and we had hoped that she might come up to Buffalo for a visit. My deepest sympathy. I Love you all, Barb
Barb Tomasik Roedel
Friend
September 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results