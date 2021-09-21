AUGUSTINE - Patricia "Pat" Of Douglasville, GA originally from West Seneca, NY passed suddenly on September 17, 2021, age 80. She is the loving mother of David Bugl (Jamie Warren), Timothy (Susan) Bugl, and Michelle Anderson (Jeff Keith). Cherished grandmother to Ashley (Matt) Brannon, Kristin Dobiesz (Christopher), Marilyn Bugl, Colin Bugl, Amelia, Veronica, and Gabrielle Sheehan. Great-grandmother (Gigi) to Rylee Elliott. She is survived by her sister, Susan (Donald) Bartholomew, Theodore (Suzanne) Augustine and sister-in-law Karen Augustine as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her Mother and Father Theodore and Magdeline Augustine, brother Richard Augustine and granddaughters Melissa Dobiesz and Lauren Bugl. Patti was an exceptional secretary and bookkeeper throughout her lifetime and prided herself on her clerical skills. She loved her family and friends, arts and crafts, cooking, and her dogs Dixie and Gunner. She loved music and was known for her infectious smile and laugh. She loved her Church and was a beloved member of ONE Baptist Church in Douglasville, GA. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, September 24th at 11 am at Epiphany United Church of Christ, 9365 Clarence Center Rd., Clarence Center.
My condolences to Dave and your family. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Keep your memories close to your heart.
Liz M.
Other
September 23, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Her Love for her family comes to mind, and those big beautiful blue eyes. I loved her laugh. She made a difference, and I will always remember her.
Amy Reinig
September 22, 2021
David, Tim and Michelle, My thoughts and prayers are with you and your families. Your Mom loved you all dearly. Pat and I met and worked together at Freezer Queen Foods on Clinton St, and remained friends through all these years. She was a wonderful friend to all; I spoke to her not long ago, and we had hoped that she might come up to Buffalo for a visit. My deepest sympathy. I Love you all, Barb