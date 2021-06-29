CONROY - Patricia A.
Age 83, a Buffalo native and longtime Allegany resident, died June 26, 2021 in Buffalo. Pat was a 1961 D'Youville College graduate and worked there as admissions director. In Allegany she raised six children along with her late husband Robert Conroy. She earned her Masters in Counseling and was devoted to catholic education at Archbishop Walsh in Olean where she served as Director of Guidance. Later she was Camp New Horizons director for Cattaraugus County Mental Health Association. Deeply devoted to her faith, family and anything Irish, Pat leaves behind six children Brian (Madonna) Conroy of Charlotte, NC, Kathleen (Richard) Ingalls of Madison, OH, Casey (Jo) Conroy of York, PA, Michael (Nichole) Conroy of Allegany, Christopher (Danielle Binder) Conroy of Rochester and Dan Conroy of Sylva, NC; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Her legacy will include devotion to her parish at St. Bonaventure Church, Montessori education, as a grant committee board member for the Renodin Foundation, and as a helpful member of the Enchanted Mountain Garden Club. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the CASEY, HALWIG & HARTLE FUNERAL HOME in Olean. A Mass will be held Thursday at 9:30 AM in St. Bonaventure Church. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany. Memorials may be made to St. Bonaventure Church or to the Garden Club. View the complete obituary at oleanfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 29, 2021.