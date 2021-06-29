Menu
Patricia A. CONROY
FUNERAL HOME
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY
CONROY - Patricia A.
Age 83, a Buffalo native and longtime Allegany resident, died June 26, 2021 in Buffalo. Pat was a 1961 D'Youville College graduate and worked there as admissions director. In Allegany she raised six children along with her late husband Robert Conroy. She earned her Masters in Counseling and was devoted to catholic education at Archbishop Walsh in Olean where she served as Director of Guidance. Later she was Camp New Horizons director for Cattaraugus County Mental Health Association. Deeply devoted to her faith, family and anything Irish, Pat leaves behind six children Brian (Madonna) Conroy of Charlotte, NC, Kathleen (Richard) Ingalls of Madison, OH, Casey (Jo) Conroy of York, PA, Michael (Nichole) Conroy of Allegany, Christopher (Danielle Binder) Conroy of Rochester and Dan Conroy of Sylva, NC; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Her legacy will include devotion to her parish at St. Bonaventure Church, Montessori education, as a grant committee board member for the Renodin Foundation, and as a helpful member of the Enchanted Mountain Garden Club. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the CASEY, HALWIG & HARTLE FUNERAL HOME in Olean. A Mass will be held Thursday at 9:30 AM in St. Bonaventure Church. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany. Memorials may be made to St. Bonaventure Church or to the Garden Club. View the complete obituary at oleanfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 W. State Rd., Olean, NY
Jun
30
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 W. State Rd., Olean, NY
Jul
1
Funeral Mass
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Bonaventure Church
95 E Main St, Allegany, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Your mom was a beautiful person. Her smile says it all. Sending good thoughts your way. So sorry to hear of her passing. God Bless, Jeanine
Jeanine Wyviorka Marra
July 6, 2021
My heartfelt condolences goes out to the family. Pat was not just a guidance counselor, she was a lady that never stopped caring for every one she touched. I am so proud to have called her my friend. This wonderful women touched my life so many ways to even count over the last 29 years. God definitely broke the mold. The most rememberable memory is Ed Butler introducing me to you that August day in 1992. Thank you for coming to my house and meeting my mom and me, and getting me enrolled at Walsh. That evening you changed my life forever Pat. Thank You. You will NEVER be forgotten. Love always Paul
Paul kayes
School
June 30, 2021
Pat´s smile and kind way was infectious. This world is a better place because of her. All of my best to her family and friends.
Joel Meyer
Friend
June 30, 2021
The Sawaya Family
June 29, 2021
We are so deeply saddened to her of Pat´s passing, she was a beautiful person inside and out. We are so very sorry for your great loss and are praying for your family.
Doug & Maggie Travis
Friend
June 29, 2021
My condolences to Pat's family. I knew Pat and Bob during my years as Director of Campus Ministry and member of the faculty at St Bonaventure, and my 28 years on the Board of Trustees. She and Bob were great individuals. Great persons of faith. Devoted to their family, the Allegany, Olean Community, and SBU. I read with interest that she became involved with Camp New Horizons. I was one of the founders of Camp New Horizon. It was a great endeavor and so good to hear special persons like Pat became involved with the program Fr John O'Connor OFM SBU 1973, to 1982
Fr John O'Connor OFM
Friend
June 29, 2021
The Dygert Family
June 29, 2021
Mrs. Conroy was a wonderful lady. Will always remember piling in her Ford station wagon like a bus as children after school at St. Bonaventure for rides home. The world would be a much better place with more like her.
Michael Zaproski
Friend
June 29, 2021
Michael and family. Our heartfelt sympathies to you and yours at this time of great loss. Sincerely Anne and Jeffrey Loncher
Anne Loncher
Other
June 29, 2021
Pat.... everytime I go through hard time, think of you and ask myself... what would you do... then there is an answer. You show me what unconditional love is. Your hug gives me courage to live right. Your smile relieves my anxiety. Your laughter simply thrills everyone around you. Guess you are up there, but you are always in my heart and will be just like you are doing fine down here with us. Thank you for showing me such a wonderful love and I shall pass along doing the same or more... just like the way you live. I love you Pat.
Gabe
Friend
June 29, 2021
I did not know your mother/grandmother personally but whenever I had the privelege of interacting with her at Home Depot garden center or around town I count it as an honor. She was always kind and such a sweet person. I am so sorry for your loss.
Marjorie Hall
Other
June 28, 2021
I´m very sorry for the loss of Mrs.Conroy. She is one of the brightest souls I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. I used to live diagonal to her on Franklin St. My father, Rob, and I used to visit her every Halloween. She was always delighted to see us. Mrs.Conroy and I would eye each other at the end of church and I´d always get great BIG bear hug from her. She was a delight and will very truly be missed. I would have hoped to be there in person to share my condolences, but am very sadly out of state for work, and send Mrs. Conroy and your family my prayers.
Madison Granger
Friend
June 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results