Patrick J. Warren
Warren - Patrick J.
Of Hamburg, NY, November 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (nee Kuhns) Warren; loving father of Jennifer (Rob Kibler) Warren, Megan (Mark) Tomaka and the late Kelly Warren; cherished Papa of Marky, Emma, Ethan, Charlie and Robby; dear brother Thomas (Joan) Warren, Linda (Gerald) Robitaille, Pam (Joe) DiCesare and the late Diane (late Jim) Male, Molly (Jerry) Devlin and James Warren; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Saturday, from 12-4 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5453 Southwestern Blvd., (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555) where a Prayer Service will be held at 3 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 12, 2020.
