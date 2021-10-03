BECKER - Paul Joseph and
Eileen Theresa (nee Weber)
Life partners in marriage for 57 years, Paul Joseph Becker and Eileen Theresa (nee Weber) Becker passed away on May 27, 2020 and April 4, 2021, respectively. A Mass and celebration of Paul and Eileen's lives will be held on Saturday, October 16, at 10:00 AM. The Mass will be at St. Bernadette Church, 5930 South Abbott Road, Orchard Park, NY, 14127, and all family and friends are invited to attend. Current details on COVID precautions, and options for streaming the service, can be found at https://www.saintbopny.org
. Paul and Eileen were the beloved and loving (grand) parents of their treasured children and spouses, Jennifer (Robert) Kiener, Kyle (Pamela), Alison (Bradford) La Salle, Nicole (Matthew) Petlinski, Brent, Paul (Heather), and Ashly (Anthony) Coombs, and 12 cherished grandchildren, Morgan, Sidney, Luisa, Clara, Olivia, Lauren, Samuel, Emma, Michael, Cameron, Bridgette, and Rece. Paul was the loving brother of Ann (the late Kenneth) Schuh, Peter (Gayle) Becker, and the late William (Sandy) Becker, and both are survived by nieces, nephews, other extended family, and countless friends. At the time of his passing, Paul was Special Projects Coordinator for the Village of Hamburg and a long-standing active supporter of the larger Buffalo community, including the King Urban Life Center, Western New York Heritage, and Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2021.