BUTLER - Paul A.
April 21, 2021. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Scurci) Butler; loving father of Michael (Nancy) Butler, David (Kathy) Butler and Mary Ann (Bryce Baird) Butler; dear grandfather of eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; brother of the late Frank (Phyllis) Butler. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville, NY 14221 on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 8:45 AM. Please assemble at church. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo in Paul's memory. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS, FUNERAL HOME. Please share your condolences and memories online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.