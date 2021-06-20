Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul A. BUTLER
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
BUTLER - Paul A.
April 21, 2021. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Scurci) Butler; loving father of Michael (Nancy) Butler, David (Kathy) Butler and Mary Ann (Bryce Baird) Butler; dear grandfather of eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; brother of the late Frank (Phyllis) Butler. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville, NY 14221 on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 8:45 AM. Please assemble at church. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo in Paul's memory. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS, FUNERAL HOME. Please share your condolences and memories online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Mass of Christian Burial
8:45a.m.
St. Gregory the Great Church
200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.