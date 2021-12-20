KROLL - Paul David
Of Boston, NY, December 17, 2021. Beloved life partner of Joyce Bartholomew and husband of the late Claudia (Decker) Kroll; loving life care giver to Craig Bartholomew and Scott (Rebecca) Bartholomew; grandfather of Sadie and Ellen; brother of Shirley (Jack) Newman, Gerald Kroll, Sally (Butch) Wittmeyer, Judy Stump and the late Betty (late Norman) Gern, son of the late Howard and late Elizabeth (Zuk) Kroll. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Paul worked for Peer-Less Winsmith as a machinist for 35 years. Paul also loved horse racing and owned "Dolly" a prize winning horse. Memorials may be made to Boston EMS or to a charity of your choice
. Arrangements by the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences may be shared online at www.febrownsons.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 20, 2021.