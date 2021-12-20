Menu
Paul David KROLL
FUNERAL HOME
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road
Orchard Park, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
May, 21 2022
11:00a.m.
F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
KROLL - Paul David
Of Boston, NY, December 17, 2021. Beloved life partner of Joyce Bartholomew and husband of the late Claudia (Decker) Kroll; loving life care giver to Craig Bartholomew and Scott (Rebecca) Bartholomew; grandfather of Sadie and Ellen; brother of Shirley (Jack) Newman, Gerald Kroll, Sally (Butch) Wittmeyer, Judy Stump and the late Betty (late Norman) Gern, son of the late Howard and late Elizabeth (Zuk) Kroll. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Paul worked for Peer-Less Winsmith as a machinist for 35 years. Paul also loved horse racing and owned "Dolly" a prize winning horse. Memorials may be made to Boston EMS or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences may be shared online at www.febrownsons.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
21
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
6575 East Quaker Street, Orchard Park, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest in peace my friend.
Jon M Phillips
December 20, 2021
I am very sorry to learn of Paul's passing. As Paul passes on he lives on in my fond memories of him, mostly at Buffalo Raceway. One thing Paul had told me many times "We Can't Buy Time"
Chuck Wilkening
Friend
December 20, 2021
