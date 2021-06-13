MONTALDI - Paul A. November 14, 2020 of N. Collins, NY, at the age of 85 years. Loving Husband of Michelle (Kallas) Montaldi. Cherished father of Lynda (Barry) Francis, Paul "Bud" (Mary) Montaldi, Carol Montaldi, Gina (Jim) Wild, Frank (Katie) Montaldi, Laura Fiegel and Lisa (Edward) Thatcher. Grandfather of Dustin, Kori, Anthony, Mitchell, Grace, Vincent, Lily, Sophia, Daniel, Geri and Danika. Brother of Dr. David (Barbara) Montaldi and the late Ralph Montaldi, Rosemarie Osgood, Dr. Dominic Montaldi, Dr. Francis A. and Marie Montaldi. A Memorial Service will take place Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 2 PM, from the North Collins Wesleyan Church, 10470 Bantle Rd., N. Collins. Please assemble at church. Paul was a retired Ford Superintendent, N. Collins School Bus Driver and manager of Shelly's Convenience, N. Collins, NY. He was an exempt member of the N. Collins Vol. Fire Company and Founder of the N. Collins Emergency squad. Arrangements by WETLAND FUNERAL HOME, North Collins, NY.
I MET PAUL A LOT OF YEARS AGO AND HE WAS A VERY NICE YOUNG MAN. SORRY ABOUT HIS PASSING. I KNEW ONE OF HIS BROTHERS AND A SISTER.
MARYLOU FOURNIER
Friend
August 22, 2021
VERY SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. MY PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU ALL. (JACK MONTALDIS DAUGHTER
DEBBIE MONTALDI
November 19, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Mike & Sherry Enders
November 18, 2020
Thinking of you all at this very sad time. Very happy memories of our time together.
Paul and Maureen Hindley
November 17, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. My deepest sympathies
Bill Phillips
November 16, 2020
a loved one
November 16, 2020
Rest in a eternal Peace, Paul. I really want to see or hear from Dr. David Montaldi my co resident at the Deaconess Hospital in Buffalo NY
Mario Z. Reyes, M. D.
November 16, 2020
Our sincere sympathy and condolences to Michelle and the entire family. We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of such a great man. You are in our thoughts.
Mike Simpson and Paul Hindley
November 16, 2020
Michelle, I was sorry to read about Paul this morning. He was a strong man, pushed through many health problems. We all shared many fun times. Your live will be much different now but you should be assured you were a large part of his happiness. God Bless. Sandy
Sandy Snashell (Don Walker)
November 16, 2020
Our condolences. Paul was a wonderful man.
Stacy Nordine
November 16, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the Montaldi family. We were so sorry to hear of Paul's passing. He was a wonderful classmate, fellow team mate and all around great person. May he rest in peace.
Chuck and Irene Andolino
November 16, 2020
To Paul’s wonderful family..... I know the heartache you’re going through! He will be missed by so many of us too! He was such a great guy! Ralph loved him like a brother! Hugs to all of you!
Mae Jeswald
Friend
November 15, 2020
I can not find the words to express the sorrow I feel for all of you ! Please accept my deepest, most heartfelt condolences.
Sharon Gallagher
November 15, 2020
Oh dear Paul, Bob was waiting for you! Please give him and Bobby a hug from me. You have a lot of friends that will be waiting for you. You will be missed! God Bless!