MONTALDI - Paul A.

November 14, 2020 of N. Collins, NY, at the age of 85 years. Loving Husband of Michelle (Kallas) Montaldi. Cherished father of Lynda (Barry) Francis, Paul "Bud" (Mary) Montaldi, Carol Montaldi, Gina (Jim) Wild, Frank (Katie) Montaldi, Laura Fiegel and Lisa (Edward) Thatcher. Grandfather of Dustin, Kori, Anthony, Mitchell, Grace, Vincent, Lily, Sophia, Daniel, Geri and Danika. Brother of Dr. David (Barbara) Montaldi and the late Ralph Montaldi, Rosemarie Osgood, Dr. Dominic Montaldi, Dr. Francis A. and Marie Montaldi. A Memorial Service will take place Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 2 PM, from the North Collins Wesleyan Church, 10470 Bantle Rd., N. Collins. Please assemble at church. Paul was a retired Ford Superintendent, N. Collins School Bus Driver and manager of Shelly's Convenience, N. Collins, NY. He was an exempt member of the N. Collins Vol. Fire Company and Founder of the N. Collins Emergency squad. Arrangements by WETLAND FUNERAL HOME, North Collins, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.