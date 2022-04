KONWICKI - Philip

Suddenly, September 27, 2021, of Depew. Beloved son of Felix and Mary Ann (Heftka) Konwicki; dear brother of Michael Konwicki, Thomas Konwicki, Anthony Konwicki and the late Theresa (John) Pryn; uncle of the late Alex John Pryn, also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Phil was a NYS Corrections officer for 25 years. Services will be private for family only. Arrangements at KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.