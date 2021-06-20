Menu
Phyllis M. MICHALCZAK
Age 89, of West Seneca, entered into rest June 17, 2021. Beloved and cherished wife of 65 years to Bronislaus Michalczak; devoted and loving mother of Donald (Maryann Wisniewski) Michalczak and Linda (Verl Preston) Michalczak; dear sister of Martin (Joanne) Berger, the late Robert (late Rae) and the late Kenneth (Sherrie); cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews; lifelong friend of Pat Prentice and Carol Eising. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10:15 AM at the Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers politely declined. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences and memories may be left at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
