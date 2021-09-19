STEVENS SCHUTT - Rena M.
Beloved wife of the late Donald E. Stevens, she passed away on November 24, 2020. Rena is survived by her loving children William A. Stevens, Charles E. (Nancy) Stevens, Donna M. (Timothy) Hladky, and Deborah A. (David) Rebman; her stepchildren William C. (Shelly) Schutt and Rebecca J. Schutt Stevens; and a beautiful legacy of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her loving nieces and extended family. Rena will be laid to rest beside her late husband Donald E. Stevens on September 25, 2021. The family will gather for a private Celebration of Rena's Life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Feed More WNY, www.feedmorewny.com
or to Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 630 Main Street, West Seneca, NY 14224, http://ebenezerucc.church/
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.