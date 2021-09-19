mom was an unassuming and insightful person. She didn't have much education. Just a High School Diploma. She had no awards, no medals, no great accomplishments, yet she was uncommonly wise. she seemed to know how to handle every situation. Her relentless persistence molded her family into God fearing and loving people. I can think of no person I admire more than her. She made it possible for her family to grow into the productive and loving people they are today. And that legacy was passed down to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. she will be greatly missed, but always lovingly remembered by all.

William Albert Stevens Family September 19, 2021