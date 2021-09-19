Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rena M. STEVENS SCHUTT
STEVENS SCHUTT - Rena M.
Beloved wife of the late Donald E. Stevens, she passed away on November 24, 2020. Rena is survived by her loving children William A. Stevens, Charles E. (Nancy) Stevens, Donna M. (Timothy) Hladky, and Deborah A. (David) Rebman; her stepchildren William C. (Shelly) Schutt and Rebecca J. Schutt Stevens; and a beautiful legacy of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her loving nieces and extended family. Rena will be laid to rest beside her late husband Donald E. Stevens on September 25, 2021. The family will gather for a private Celebration of Rena's Life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Feed More WNY, www.feedmorewny.com or to Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 630 Main Street, West Seneca, NY 14224,
http://ebenezerucc.church/


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I was so blessed to be a niece of this dear and precious lady....one of my favorite things to do during my growing-up years was to go to Aunt Rena's house to play with my cousins. Aunt Rena was always so very kind and good to me and I am so very thankful that she is now at home in heaven and that I will see her again someday; she was very special to me and I will never forget her.
Lynne (Stevens) Dodd
Family
September 21, 2021
mom was an unassuming and insightful person. She didn't have much education. Just a High School Diploma. She had no awards, no medals, no great accomplishments, yet she was uncommonly wise. she seemed to know how to handle every situation. Her relentless persistence molded her family into God fearing and loving people. I can think of no person I admire more than her. She made it possible for her family to grow into the productive and loving people they are today. And that legacy was passed down to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. she will be greatly missed, but always lovingly remembered by all.
William Albert Stevens
Family
September 19, 2021
Rena means Peaceful Joyous Song Our hearts will forever be filled with your love your nurturing and the memories each of us have with you Blessed are all whos lives have been created and touched by you You will live on in each of us miss you everyday Love love love you Beautiful lady Thank you for you Thank you for us
Deborah Rebman
Family
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results