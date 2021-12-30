GRACZYK - Richard B.

Age 76, of Buffalo, passed away at home on December 22, 2021, in Syracuse, NY. Born in Buffalo on April 6, 1945, to the late Richard and Virginia Graczyk. After high school he attended U.B., where he earned his B.A. in Biology. Rich continued his education at Canisius College, where he received is M.S. in Education. Upon completion of his education he enlisted in the Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran. He took great pride in serving his country and was proud of helping to create the CCAF (Community College of the Air Force). Rich was also extremely proud of all his grandkids and all their accomplishments. After his service he went on to teaching and spent 28 years at Grand Island Central as a Science Teacher where he was awarded numerous awards for his efforts over the years. Rich was also a member of the American Legion Post 0264, Tonawanda; predeceased by his parents and his beloved wife of 31 years Patricia. Rich is survived by his daughter, Ginny (Eric), a son, Joseph, grandchildren, Mason, Lukas, Marek, Madelyn and Olivia, a sister, Linda (Henry) Wymbs and numerous cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, January 3, 2022 at 10am at St. Francis of Assisi, 73 Adam St., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Cheektowaga. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14227.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 30, 2021.