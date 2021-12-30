GRACZYK - Richard B. Age 76, of Buffalo, passed away at home on December 22, 2021, in Syracuse, NY. Born in Buffalo on April 6, 1945, to the late Richard and Virginia Graczyk. After high school he attended U.B., where he earned his B.A. in Biology. Rich continued his education at Canisius College, where he received is M.S. in Education. Upon completion of his education he enlisted in the Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran. He took great pride in serving his country and was proud of helping to create the CCAF (Community College of the Air Force). Rich was also extremely proud of all his grandkids and all their accomplishments. After his service he went on to teaching and spent 28 years at Grand Island Central as a Science Teacher where he was awarded numerous awards for his efforts over the years. Rich was also a member of the American Legion Post 0264, Tonawanda; predeceased by his parents and his beloved wife of 31 years Patricia. Rich is survived by his daughter, Ginny (Eric), a son, Joseph, grandchildren, Mason, Lukas, Marek, Madelyn and Olivia, a sister, Linda (Henry) Wymbs and numerous cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, January 3, 2022 at 10am at St. Francis of Assisi, 73 Adam St., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Cheektowaga. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14227.
Mr. Graczyk was my 8th grade science teacher-and one of the stand outs. G.I. had wonderful science teachers, especially at the high school. He was the vault to the next level. I still remember my Science Fair Project in his class: Experiments with Plants. I killed all but one, even the control plant. The plant that lived was the beer plant. He thought it was hysterical. I am so glad to have had him as a teacher, and I am so sorry for his family that they lost him recently.
Siobhan W
February 27, 2022
To Dick´s children,
I am sorry I was unable to attend this morning´s service. I worked with your Dad at the Middle School. He was a dedicated teacher who was reliable and caring. I am sorry he is gone but I hope you cherish memories his memory. My sincere condolences.
Agnes Becker
Work
January 3, 2022
To Mr. G´s family - I had him for 8th grade science - He was one of my favorite teachers at Grand Island! You had an awesome Dad! Taken way too soon! You are in my thoughts and prayers!
Nancy Hoover Anderson
January 2, 2022
I had Mr. G for science back in the late 90´s & he really was a great teacher.
Sorry to hear of his passing. Sending my deepest condolences during this time.
Nicole C
School
January 2, 2022
Mr. Graczyk was my 8th grade science teacher. He was funny, dedicated kind and a good mentor. He always had a nice word and funny joke. He will be sorely missed!!
Dale Dulniak
School
January 2, 2022
One of the best teachers of all time and Grand Island. My condolences to his family!!!!!
Lisa Potenza Gramza
January 1, 2022
I will remember him as a good teacher and a kind man. He always had a smile for everyone. My condolences to his family.
Bonnie Hogan
January 1, 2022
My condolences to the family in your loss. It is with fondness that I remember 8th grade science class with Mr. Graczyk in 1974. As a matter of fact I was just thinking of him on Christmas morning when my son gave me a pack of Violets in my stocking!
Sue (Skindell) Bauman
School
December 31, 2021
My condolences to his family! Mr. Graczyk is one of the teachers that I´ll always remember. One of my favorites. He was a great guy and spoke of his family often.
Steve Quarcini
School
December 31, 2021
My condolences to the Graczyk family! Mr. G was one of the very few teachers that made it interesting to learn! Will never forget his class and him! RIP
Brad Harper
December 31, 2021
Hands down... one of the best teachers and all around human beings I´ve ever had the privilege of knowing! Thank you for your dedication to your students! Sending prayers to the family as they navigate through this difficult time.
Brent Minet
School
December 31, 2021
Gray, as he unbelievably let my 8th grade science partner and me call him, was one of my best teachers. It was easy to tell that he loved us and loved teaching science. A model for all of us!
Ken Forton
School
December 31, 2021
Dear Ginny and your lovely family, I am so very sorry about the sad passing of your wonderful Dad. I was so honoured to have met him and he was always so very, very kind to me - a real gentleman. Whenever he spoke about you and the kids, he just glowed with pride. You all brought him such great joy. Please know that you are all in my thoughts and if there is anything at all I can do, I am always here. Take extra special care of yourselves. Sending much love and hugs.
Sam England
Friend
December 31, 2021
Dear Ginny and Family
My sincere condolences for your loss. I am thinking of you all and sending prayers and thoughts your way. Take care of yourselves.
Kate Lewis
Other
December 31, 2021
I´m so very sorry to hear this sad news! I had Mr. G in 8th grade ABC he was the best! Definitely in my top 5 teachers of all time (GIHS Class of `81). I´ve thought about him periodically through the years. I will always remember him. He really cared about his students and teaching. I´m so glad he was my teacher.
Sue (Stone) Braun
Friend
December 31, 2021
One of my favorite teachers. So kind and funny. Rest easy Mr. Graczyk.
Robin Tolbert
December 31, 2021
I´m sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. G. I was a student in the mid 1980s, and he was such a great teacher and wonderful spirit. Definitely a teacher we all remember for the right reasons.
David Valenzuela
School
December 31, 2021
Mr. Graczyk was one of those teachers you could never forget. Even if you didn´t care for science, you enjoyed his class. He was always so positive and he was never seen without a smile. I wish I had more teachers like him. Btw, something silly... In 1995, I remember him saying he really liked Sheryl Crow´s song "All I Wanna Do (is have some fun). I can say, he made science fun!