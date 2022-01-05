GROSS - Richard Paul, Sr.
May 25, 1926- December 22, 2021. Richard Paul Gross Sr. was born on May 25, 1926 and went "Home" to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on December 22, 2021 in St. Louis, MO, at the age of 95. He was born in Buffalo, NY. He was a graduate of Buffalo Technical High School. He served his country as a Navy veteran in World War II. After the war, Richard attend college and received his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Syracuse University in 1950. He was a member of Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity and participated in the Scalp and Blade Society of Buffalo. He served as a sales engineer and in sales management during his professional career. What made him a great sales engineer was his wit and charm. He was employed by Worthington Corp. of Buffalo, NY, Duriron Co. of Dayton, OH, Cooper Energy Services in Mt Vernon, OH, and Elliott Co. of Greensburg, PA. Richard was the loving husband of the late June Elaine (Bundt); father to his three children, two daughters, Diane of Columbus, OH; Shari from St. Louis, MO; and his son Richard Paul Gross Jr., of Dallas, TX; grandfather to Robert Peters (Stephanie), Sherrin Clark (Shaun), Brianna Eyster (Daniel) and Matthew Austin (Hannah); Richard Paul Gross III and Tylore Gross and a great-grandfather to 11 great-grandchildren. When Richard's wife retired, she told him she needed to move somewhere warm. She was tired of the freezing winters. Richard got on that request right away and they moved to Lehigh Acres, FL, in 1994. They both thrived there. Richard was an active member at the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church and participated in the activities of the Senior Center of Lehigh Acres. Some of his favorite pastimes were playing and watching golf and playing cards, especially Bridge and Pinochle. He is an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. He is particularly fond of the university because his son and one of his daughters graduated from Ohio State, as well as his granddaughter, who received her degree in Mechanical Engineering, like her grandfather. Memorial Service at the SCHRADER FUNERAL HOME, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, MO, Wednesday, January 5th, 2022. Visitation at 2 PM, followed by a 3 PM Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans
or any charity of your choice
. Friends may sign the family's online guest-book at Schrader.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 5, 2022.