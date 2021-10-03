LoGALBO - Richard P. "Dick"

Of West Seneca, NY, age 82, born June 3, 1939 passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on September 5, 2021. Treasured husband of Georgeanna "Gigi" LoGalbo. They shared 52 beautiful years together. Beloved "Papa" to son, Joseph Frank LoGalbo III, daughter Gina Marie Wagner and son in law Scott Wagner. Born in Buffalo NY to beloved parents Joseph and Rose LoGalbo. Predeceased by two brothers and five sisters, Russ LoGalbo, Mary Bartolotta, Ann Gagliano, Marian Meyers, Josephine Learn, Gloria Manzone and Joseph LoGalbo. Survived by many beloved nieces and nephews, great- nieces and nephews and great-great- nieces and nephews. He so loved his two cocker spaniels, his baby Breeze (deceased) and his always faithful Kloie who followed him everywhere. As a gifted athlete he enjoyed a variety of sports. He attended Lafayette High School, where he played football and track. He served in the United States Marine Corp, where he played football and basketball. He played for the Buffalo Vets Semi-pro football team. He was a professional wrestler for the Atlantic Wrestling Conference. He wrestled under the name of "Dick Bison" part of the Bison Brothers tag team. He was a Little League football coach, Ladies softball coach, and certified personal trainer. Always willing to take a chance on a business venture he was an entrepreneur at heart and owned many businesses over the years. The bar and restaurant businesses were his favorite. Always the life of the party, his magnetic personality drew everyone to him. He retired from the Williamsville Central School District. He was a member of Per Niente Club of Buffalo NY, Trinity Lutheran Church of West Seneca, NY, Marine Corps League Southtowns, and Disabled American Veterans. He loved his town and was a faithful fan to his Buffalo Bills. He had a love and appreciation for classic cars. His love for his family and friends came above all things. He enjoyed his Wednesday night dinners with his friends he had known since kindergarten. Growing up on the west side of Buffalo, he was extremely proud of his Italian heritage. He was referred to as "Chef Ricardo' for his many delicious Italian meals. Sundays were for family get togethers as everyone would sit around the table and listen to his stories. He was an amazing story teller, all true stories from a life well lived. Many referred to him as their "superman" as he was known for his strength and determination. He was an inspiration to all who knew him. A powerhouse of a man, he always overcame every challenge. A true marine, Semper Fidelis to the end, he did it his way. His footprint will be larger than life. He left it for us to find our way and to remember the importance of tradition. That is our Papa. He will forever be in our hearts and minds. So please join us for his Memorial Service at Trinity Lutheran Church at 146 Reserve Road, West Seneca, NY 14224 at 4 PM, on Thursday, October 7, 2021. A Celebration of Life to follow at 6 PM, at the Webb located next to Pearl Street Brewery at 76 Pearl Street, Buffalo, NY 14202. Please join us for dinner and drinks to tribute a great man. RSVP required for the Celebration of Life by October 5th, please. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Buffalo. Arrangements made by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.