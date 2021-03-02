PALUCH - Richard J.
February 27, 2021 of North Collins, NY at the age of 74 years. Beloved husband of Betty (Makarewicz) Paluch; loving father of Andrew (Jennifer) Paluch; step-father of Joseph, Walter (Cheryl) and Thomas Paluch; grandfather of Stephanie (Joseph), Sean, Theresa, Drew and Ryan; brother of Janice (Neil) Ross and Kathy Castro; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Wednesday from 2-8 PM at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62) North Collins, NY, where funeral services will be held Thursday at 9:30 AM followed by a 10 AM Mass of Christian burial from Holy Spirit Church, North Collins, NY. Rich was a General Motors retiree, avid golfer, bowler and Vietnam Army Veteran. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 2, 2021.