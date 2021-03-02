Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard J. PALUCH
FUNERAL HOME
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY
PALUCH - Richard J.
February 27, 2021 of North Collins, NY at the age of 74 years. Beloved husband of Betty (Makarewicz) Paluch; loving father of Andrew (Jennifer) Paluch; step-father of Joseph, Walter (Cheryl) and Thomas Paluch; grandfather of Stephanie (Joseph), Sean, Theresa, Drew and Ryan; brother of Janice (Neil) Ross and Kathy Castro; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Wednesday from 2-8 PM at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62) North Collins, NY, where funeral services will be held Thursday at 9:30 AM followed by a 10 AM Mass of Christian burial from Holy Spirit Church, North Collins, NY. Rich was a General Motors retiree, avid golfer, bowler and Vietnam Army Veteran. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY
Mar
4
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY
Mar
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Holy Spirit Church
North Collins, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
JOE BARRETT
Friend
March 15, 2021
Andrew we are thinking of you at this difficult time.
Susan Collier
March 4, 2021
Love, Suzette
March 3, 2021
Richie my dear friend and bowling partner Rest In Peace and to Betty my deepest condolences for you and your family Rich will be deeply missed.
John Taylor
Friend
March 2, 2021
Janice and Kathy and family, so sorry for your loss. Sending condolences to you. May God give you comfort in your grief. Prayers and hugs.
Carrie Andolina
March 2, 2021
I have so many fond memories of summers at the cottage with Richard. My heart goes out to you Betty and Janice and Kathy. May your memories be a source of comfort to you.
Nancy Kizielewicz
March 2, 2021
Andrew,

I'm so sorry for the loss of your father. Please accept my condolences and let me know if there's anything I can do to help during this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your loved ones right now. I hope you're able to find peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Allyson Youdsavage
Coworker
March 2, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Rick Castro
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results