Richard W. "Dicky" VAN BUREN
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Akron Central High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC
10 Eckerson Ave
Akron, NY
VAN BUREN - Richard W. "Dicky"
Passed away peacefully on September 10, 2021. He was born on April 24, 1949 in Batavia, New York to the late George E. and Agnes (Hebeler) Van Buren. Dicky was a 1967 graduate of Akron High School. He went on to work at Harrison Radiator in Lockport for 30 years and retired at the age of 48. He loved collecting many different things and especially enjoyed going to flea markets. Dicky is survived by his sisters, Nancy (John) Lang, Cynthia Van Buren, Sharon (Ronald) Shimmel; his aunt, Patricia (late Robert) Nodine; his special friend, George Deisler; nieces and nephews, Maria (Edward) Kreher, Michelle (Robert) Finnigan, Anita (Jeffrey) Cummings, Allen John Lang, and great-nieces and nephews, Anthony (Clara) Kreher, Erik Kreher, Brittany (Zacherie) Sucrese and Hunter Cummings. A Memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by ROSS FUNERAL HOME OF AKRON, LLC. Visit rossakron.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
Over the years, Dick had become a brother to me. We will all miss him greatly, and I will miss his great laugh. God Bless, Caye and Bob
Caye and Bob lackemeyer
Friend
September 26, 2021
