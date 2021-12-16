Menu
Robert J. BARAN
BARAN - Robert J.
Age 70, December 14, 2021, of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Malysiak) Baran; devoted father of Jason Baran, Jennifer (Justin) Fields, Paul (Desiree) Baran, Margaret (Jonathan) Baran, Robert (Melanie) Baran and step-father of Michael (Tina) Bak, Angela (Brian) Beutel and Melinda (Tom) Weichman; loving grandfather of 16 grandchildren; dear brother of Richard (Barbara), Edward (Linda) and John (Sandy) Baran; also survived by many relatives and former wives, Debbie and Margaret. Friends may call Saturday, 1-5 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Dec
18
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
We are so saddened to hear of the passing of our friend Bob. Our condolences to Mary Ann and family.
Mark & Donna Stewart
Friend
March 1, 2022
Jen, Paul, Peggie, Bob....I have you all in my prayers for the loss of Bob. He was a good dad and loved you all. Our families had a lot of great memories together when you were young. Bob will be missed, and has probably found a lot of musicians to hang with in his forever home.
Elizabeth A. Mourer
Family
December 17, 2021
Bob was a great man and will be missed by all who knew him, rest in peace my friend !
Stan Depczynski
December 17, 2021
John & Sandy: My heartfelt sympathy goes out to you during your time of sorry - May you find peace during this holiday season. Mary Kolodziej
Mary Kolodziej
Family
December 16, 2021
