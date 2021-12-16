BARAN - Robert J.
Age 70, December 14, 2021, of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Malysiak) Baran; devoted father of Jason Baran, Jennifer (Justin) Fields, Paul (Desiree) Baran, Margaret (Jonathan) Baran, Robert (Melanie) Baran and step-father of Michael (Tina) Bak, Angela (Brian) Beutel and Melinda (Tom) Weichman; loving grandfather of 16 grandchildren; dear brother of Richard (Barbara), Edward (Linda) and John (Sandy) Baran; also survived by many relatives and former wives, Debbie and Margaret. Friends may call Saturday, 1-5 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 16, 2021.