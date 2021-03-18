BRODFUEHRER - Robert J.
Age 94, of the Town of Amherst, NY, peacefully entered the gates of Heaven on March 15, 2021, at the home of his loving daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Jeff Dahl, while under the care of Hospice; cherished husband of 33 years of the late Betty J. (nee Kucinski) Brodfuehrer; loving companion of 28 years to the late Mary (nee Kucinski) Kruk; adored grandfather of Erica (Keith) and Jeffrey Dahl, Jr.; son of the late John and Onnolee (nee Kelly) Brodfuehrer; brother of Donald (Karen) Brodfuehrer, and the late John (living spouse Esther) Brodfuehrer Jr., William (living spouse Patricia) Brodfuehrer, and Leonard (late Evelyn) Brodfuehrer; brother-in-law of Ruth (Kucinski) Johnston; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Robert was an All-Star football player for the North Tonawanda Lumberjacks from 1941-1943. He left high school to enlist in the US Navy and served for two years during WW II. Upon his discharge from the Navy, he enrolled back in school and became a 1947 graduate of North Tonawanda High School. Robert was employed as a Dock Foreman for The Wurlitzer Company in North Tonawnada for 15 years. He then went on to work for Nationwide Life Insurance Co. for 25 years. Bob was an avid golfer. He joined Brighton Park Golf Club in 1952 and played up until last year. Voted Club President in 1972, and Man of the Year in 1973, Bob won many championships. In 2015, at age 89, he won the Super Senior Golf Championship for the Senior Group 80 and Over. He was a very generous man who always had a kind word and smile on his face. He had many friends. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday, from 3-7 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St., City of Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 20, at 9 AM, at St. Amelia Catholic Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., in the Town of Tonawanda. Friends invited. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Many thanks to everyone at Hospice Buffalo for their wonderful care. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Buffalo Hospice Foundation, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240 or to the Erie County SPCA. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing will be required, and occupancy limitations may cause delayed entry. Please share online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 18, 2021.