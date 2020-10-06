SULECKI - Robert C. "Bob"
Of Town of Tonawanda, October 4, 2020. Beloved husband of 52 years to Lynne Quermback Sulecki; dear father of Jeffrey (Tara) Sulecki and Kathleen (Michael) O'Bryan; loving grandfather of Sienna, Tristan Sulecki, Collin and Brendan O'Bryan; brother of the late Dennis (Patricia) Sulecki; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Wednesday 4-8 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial from St. John the Baptist RC Church, Englewood Ave., at Highland Pkwy., Town of Tonawanda, Thursday at 9:30 AM. Meet at church. Please be mindful of required face masks, social distancing and funeral home capacity restrictions may cause delays. Bob was a retired investigator with NY State Police, "A" Troop after 35 years and served in US Marine Corp. 1960-1964. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association
of WNY, 6215 Sheridan Dr., Suite 100, Williamsville, 14221 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2020.