Robert C. "Bob" SULECKI
SULECKI - Robert C. "Bob"
Of Town of Tonawanda, October 4, 2020. Beloved husband of 52 years to Lynne Quermback Sulecki; dear father of Jeffrey (Tara) Sulecki and Kathleen (Michael) O'Bryan; loving grandfather of Sienna, Tristan Sulecki, Collin and Brendan O'Bryan; brother of the late Dennis (Patricia) Sulecki; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Wednesday 4-8 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial from St. John the Baptist RC Church, Englewood Ave., at Highland Pkwy., Town of Tonawanda, Thursday at 9:30 AM. Meet at church. Please be mindful of required face masks, social distancing and funeral home capacity restrictions may cause delays. Bob was a retired investigator with NY State Police, "A" Troop after 35 years and served in US Marine Corp. 1960-1964. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association of WNY, 6215 Sheridan Dr., Suite 100, Williamsville, 14221 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2020.
