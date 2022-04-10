Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert K. EDWARDS
EDWARDS - Robert K.
April 6, 2022, age 80. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ellen (Hanley) Edwards;
loving father of Robert (Stacey), Maureen (Neil) Keane, Susan (Jeff) Moffett, Kim (Max) Maloney, Michael (Kristin) Edwards; loving grandfather of 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother of Betty Joe (Ron) Kasprzak; brother-in-law of Sharon (Hanley) Bromley; son of the late Robert and Janet (Finley) Edwards. No prior visitation. Services were held privately at the request of the family. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.