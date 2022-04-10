EDWARDS - Robert K.
April 6, 2022, age 80. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ellen (Hanley) Edwards;
loving father of Robert (Stacey), Maureen (Neil) Keane, Susan (Jeff) Moffett, Kim (Max) Maloney, Michael (Kristin) Edwards; loving grandfather of 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother of Betty Joe (Ron) Kasprzak; brother-in-law of Sharon (Hanley) Bromley; son of the late Robert and Janet (Finley) Edwards. No prior visitation. Services were held privately at the request of the family. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.