Ronald R. and Carole M. BIELER
ABOUT
Orchard Park High School
BIELER - Ronald R. and Carole M. (nee Bott)
Of Boston, NY formally of Orchard Park and West Seneca, NY, both entering into eternity at the ages 79 and 78, on March 12, and March 13, 2021. Ronald was the son of the late Edwin and Dorothy Bieler of Orchard Park; brother of the late Arnold Bieler, Diane (Donald) Agnello; and Carole was the daughter of the late Wilbert and Helen Bott of Orchard Park; sister of the late Donald Bott and Raymond (Nancy) Bott. Married for 59 years, loving parents of Laurel Bieler, Robin (Chris) Jaehn, Jeffrey (Christine) Bieler, Marc Bieler, Marlea (Michael) Malota and the late Angel Bieler; grandparents of Kaylee, Cailynn, Emily, Maxwell, Brian, and Hunter; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ronald graduated from Orchard Park High School and Carole from West Seneca West High. Both are past members of St Peter's UCC, in West Seneca and Faith UCC, in Boston. Both were lifetime benefactors and volunteers at Dunkirk Camp and Conference Center. Ronald retired from Polymer Conversions and Carole retired from Enidine, both in Orchard Park, NY. Memorial Service will be held at Faith UCC, 8651 Boston State Rd., Boston NY 14025 on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 12 Noon. In addition will be live streamed at www.faithunitedchurchucc.com. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dunkirk Camp and Conference Center and Mercy Flight.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Faith UCC
8651 Boston State Rd., Boston, NY
Mar
20
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Live streamed at www.faithunitedchurchucc.com
NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marlea and family, I am so sorry for your loss. I just heard about this. The few times I met them, they were wonderful. I just lost my mom in Dec. Sending love and prayers to your whole family.
Jane Zdrojewski
May 21, 2021
Bieler family- So sorry for the loss of your Mom and Dad. My thoughts and prayers are with your whole family during this time of such great sudden loss. Always fond memories of them at St Peter's and also in Boston during the summer concerts. God's grace and Peace be with you all. I Christ's Love
Dan Priore
March 28, 2021
The Service today was very beautiful. Prayers.............
julie guillaume boehm
March 20, 2021
With all of my love, from the depths of my soul..few had so great an influence on my life as Carol and Ron..they were my teachers..my friends...my children's friends..my parents friends...they were and are a lot to our family and to all of us...and always will be...fly now into everlasting love and peace...until we meet again!
Brian Wettlaufer
March 20, 2021
So, so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family at this difficult time.
The Walker Family (St. Peter's Church)
March 19, 2021
I spent many hours as a child playing down the street at The Bielers. Always had fun playing or getting into trouble, your poor mother! We are all so sorry for your loss. Keep all your beautiful memories close. Prayers and thoughts are with you all. Beth
Beth Applebach Hopkins
March 19, 2021
Our prayers go out for the entire family. God bless and keep you all.
Greg and Pam Gibbs
March 19, 2021
SAM AND CAROL MARBELLA
March 18, 2021
MARLEA, WE WERE SO SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT YOUR LOSS, PLEASE ACCEPT OUR SYMPATHY, WE WILL PRAY FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. LOVE SAM AND CAROL
SAM & CAROL MARBELLA
March 18, 2021
My deepest sympathies to you and your family. My heart breaks for you. May God Bless
Elaine Stein Tweedy
March 18, 2021
Sachie and Mike Ripple
March 17, 2021
Wonderful memories they won't ever be forgotten love and prayers to the whole family
Morgan Lubecki
March 17, 2021
Ron and Carol were My Friends for a lot of Years..Good People, Always with Smiles on their Faces..Missing Them and sending My Heartfelt Condolences, Dave Schenne Colden NY
David Schenne
March 17, 2021
Great friends of the Jentsch family. Sorry for the terrible loss.
Chris Jentsch
March 16, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. Caroles aunt was my grandmother and I still remember family times at my grandparents with Carole and Ray aunt Helen and uncle Wilber, my condolences !
Jeffrey Gibbs
March 16, 2021
Marlea and Mike My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time. I wish you courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to hold forever in your heart.
Marianna Fagan
March 16, 2021
Our condolences and prayers go out to the entire Bieler Family. We will miss their smiling faces and warm welcome every time we saw them, weather it was around Boston or on Sunday morning at Three Girls Café.
Dan & Tracey Schwab
March 16, 2021
I´m so very sorry for your loss. Remembering some of the conversations and laughs I´ve had with Mrs B and MB out in the garage.
Jim Vogel
March 16, 2021
I've known Ron and Carol for 50years, and seen them last July for the first time in 20 years, still as happy and content as I remembered them, never dreamed it would be the last time I would talk to the. My heartfelt condolences to the children and families of this amazing couple. I pray, the good Lord gives them piece. God Bless you, all.
Karen Cervi
March 16, 2021
Marlea and Mike, deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Marcy Brzezinski
March 15, 2021
Ron and Carole meant so much to me as a youth at St Peter´s church. My heart goes out to you all.
AnnMarie Grant-Rauba
March 15, 2021
All of our sympathies and prayers to the Bieler and Bott families. Your Family and our community will miss you both in spirit and friendship.
Jerry, Mia, and Thomas
March 15, 2021
Marlea and Mike, Extending deepest sympathy to you and your family at this extremely difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Elaine Evans
Elaine Evans
March 15, 2021
My prayers and my condolences go out to the family
Douglas Hazelton
Friend
March 15, 2021
I am so very grateful to have known Ronny and Carole. They were good people who instantly made everyone feel welcome and appreciated. My heart goes out to their family in light of this devastating loss. May you find peace.
Linda Bucher
March 15, 2021
My thoughts and prayers to the family. Marlea and Mike, please accept my sincerest condolences.
Dan Corby
March 15, 2021
