BIELER - Ronald R. and Carole M. (nee Bott)
Of Boston, NY formally of Orchard Park and West Seneca, NY, both entering into eternity at the ages 79 and 78, on March 12, and March 13, 2021. Ronald was the son of the late Edwin and Dorothy Bieler of Orchard Park; brother of the late Arnold Bieler, Diane (Donald) Agnello; and Carole was the daughter of the late Wilbert and Helen Bott of Orchard Park; sister of the late Donald Bott and Raymond (Nancy) Bott. Married for 59 years, loving parents of Laurel Bieler, Robin (Chris) Jaehn, Jeffrey (Christine) Bieler, Marc Bieler, Marlea (Michael) Malota and the late Angel Bieler; grandparents of Kaylee, Cailynn, Emily, Maxwell, Brian, and Hunter; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ronald graduated from Orchard Park High School and Carole from West Seneca West High. Both are past members of St Peter's UCC, in West Seneca and Faith UCC, in Boston. Both were lifetime benefactors and volunteers at Dunkirk Camp and Conference Center. Ronald retired from Polymer Conversions and Carole retired from Enidine, both in Orchard Park, NY. Memorial Service will be held at Faith UCC, 8651 Boston State Rd., Boston NY 14025 on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 12 Noon. In addition will be live streamed at www.faithunitedchurchucc.com
. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dunkirk Camp and Conference Center and Mercy Flight.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 15, 2021.