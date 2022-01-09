Menu
Rose Marie BARRON
FUNERAL HOME
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
2085 Union Rd
West Seneca, NY
Barron - Rose Marie
(nee Olma)
December 31, 2021. Beloved wife of the late James; devoted mother of Susanne (Gerald) Schuster, and Sandra (Mark) Penke; loving grandmother of Michael (Rachel), Christopher, Rosemarie, Nicholas Schuster, and Elisabeth (Jeff) Hoelscher, Amanda (Daniel Serianni) Penke, Steffon, Kyle, and Caitlyn Penke; great-grandmother of five great-grand-children; dear sister of Richard (Paula) Olma, and the late Virginia (late Arthur) Stanley; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA
FUNERAL HOME, INC. (2085 Union Rd., West Seneca), Thursday from 4-8 PM. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, 10 AM, at Fourteen Holy Helpers Parish. (Please assemble at Church) Donations in Rose Marie's name may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Please share online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
2085 Union Rd , West Seneca, NY
Jan
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Fourteen Holy Helpers Parish
NY
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
