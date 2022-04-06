RIZZO - RoseAnn
(nee DiPasquale)
A native and life resident of the Buffalo area, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Concetta Palmeri DiPasquale. She was predeceased by her husband, Angelo Rizzo who died in 2010; and several beloved brothers and sisters. She retired from North Park Florist following many years of service. Devoted mother of Julie A., Jacqueline (Jayne Bil) and Jodi Rizzo; cherished grandmother to Gianna Rose; dear sister of Mary Sciandra; special friends, Leslie Lemus, Mary Martino, Sydney Dressel, Sheronda Maclin; loving nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends may visit from 4 PM to 8 PM, on Friday, at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, 6414 Main St., Snyder, NY. A funeral service will be held on Saturday morning at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Buffalo Pug and small breed rescue.
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 6, 2022.