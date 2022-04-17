Menu
Ross B. KENZIE
KENZIE - Ross B.
Died peacefully on November 26, 2021 at the age of 90, with family by his side. Beloved husband of the late Langley H. (nee Hoge) Kenzie; loving father of Rachel K. (John) King and Mary L. Kenzie; cherished grandfather of Connor A. (Laura Davidson) King and Langley C. (Steven) Ellmann; adored great-grandfather of Thomas Harper Ellmann; caring brother of Joyce North, Linda (Robert) Mahley and the late Allan G. (Bette) Kenzie; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Friday, May 6, 2022 from 4-7 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue (near West Ferry). Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at St. Paul Episcopal Cathedral, 128 Pearl Street, Buffalo, at 11:30 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Mr. Kenzie was a West Point Graduate and Retired CEO of Goldome Bank. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Kenzie Family Presidential Scholarship Fund at Buffalo State College or to the Purple Martin Conservation Association. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 17 to May 1, 2022.
