Ruth Cecelia CISEK
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Mass of Christian Burial
Apr, 11 2022
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph's University Church
CISEK - Ruth Cecelia
(nee Kressley)
April 1st, 2022. Devoted wife of the late Eugene E. Cisek, MD; loving mother of Sally Anne Cisek, Mary Lou (Mark) Szewczyk, Barbara Ellen Whetton of London, England; and the late Eugene Paul Cisek; cherished grandmother of Noah Grey and Elan Cote; predeceased by brothers, Robert and George Kressley; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, 11 AM, at St. Joseph's University Church, 3269 Main St., Buffalo. Ruth was a longtime member of the 20th Century Club and graduated from Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1949. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St. #123, Amherst, NY 14226 or The Metropolitan Opera, 30 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023 Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
