RUBIN - Sally R.
Beloved daughter of Max Robins and Birdie Robins Goodman, born in Buffalo, New York on November 3, 1925 and died in Raleigh, North Carolina on December 16, 2021. Sally lived in the home of her younger son, Todd M. Rubin, and her daughter-in-law, Mary E. Bell, since 2012, where she was cared for by them. Sally's older son Kroy D. Rubin moved from Arcata, California to participate in her care four years ago. Sally is also survived by her daughter Toni L. Rubin and her son-in-law David G. Holbert of Portland, Oregon; her grandson Philip A. Rubin and granddaughter-in-law Amanda M. Borowski of Raleigh; her brother Dr. Sherman A. Robins and sister-in-law Jine Robins of Pasadena, California. Sally is predeceased by her parents; her brother, Alan Robins; her daughter-in-law, Yanina A. Rubin; and grandson, Alexander Rubin. A Memorial Service will take place sometime in the Spring at Forest Lawn Cemetery, in Buffalo, where Sally's ashes will be interred with her parents and her brother Alan at the Robins family plot. Friends will be welcome. Please visit the Cremation Society of the Carolinas for a complete obituary. CremationSocietyNC.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 29, 2021.