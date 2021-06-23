Menu
Samuel L. BLANKS
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY
BLANKS - Samuel L.
Of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest June 20, 2021. Beloved husband of Jeannette D. (nee Bowers) Blanks; devoted father of the late Stephanie James; cherished grandfather of Bianca Blanks, Justin and Jayson James; loving son of the late Elbert Blanks and Lucille Blanks Manuel; dear brother of Celestine Wylie, Willie (Dorothy) Blanks, Sandra (Emrod) Martin, late James (Constance) Manuel and the late Elbert (Phylis) Blanks; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Friday, from 6-8 PM and on Saturday, from 10-11 AM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Samuel was an Army veteran of the Korean War and a member of the I.B.E.W. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Jun
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Jun
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
My Condolences to Jeannette and her family. I had the pleasure of working with Jeannette at Millard Filmore Gates Hospital in the early 80's
Randall Snyder Millard Filmore Gates
Work
June 26, 2021
Monique Brown and Family
June 23, 2021
Mrs. Celestine Wylie & Robert Hicks, I´m So Sorry to hear about your loss. May God give you strength and peace during this time. You´re in my Prayers. Family Friend.
Linda Allinice
June 23, 2021
I will always remember Uncle Sam. He and his wife treated as family from day one. He will forever be missed! -Crystal
Mrs. Robert Hicks
Family
June 23, 2021
