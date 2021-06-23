BLANKS - Samuel L.
Of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest June 20, 2021. Beloved husband of Jeannette D. (nee Bowers) Blanks; devoted father of the late Stephanie James; cherished grandfather of Bianca Blanks, Justin and Jayson James; loving son of the late Elbert Blanks and Lucille Blanks Manuel; dear brother of Celestine Wylie, Willie (Dorothy) Blanks, Sandra (Emrod) Martin, late James (Constance) Manuel and the late Elbert (Phylis) Blanks; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Friday, from 6-8 PM and on Saturday, from 10-11 AM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Samuel was an Army veteran of the Korean War and a member of the I.B.E.W. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.