Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sandra M. COOKE
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
COOKE - Sandra M.
(nee Ludwig)
Age 75, born October 2, 1945, entered into rest on September 13, 2021. Beloved wife of Erik Cooke. Daughter of the late Frank and Irene (Unselt). Survived by her sister Patricia Reynders (Doug Greene), Rosemarie (Mark) Stoldt and brother Frank. Predeceased by her sister Jean (Arnold) Perison and brother Daniel (late Joan). Survived by her sister-in-law Timathe (Oliver) Becker. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass to celebrate her life to be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 1 St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster, NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
1 St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Rest in peace Sandy. We will miss you. Sympathy and prayers to the family.
Susan Senko Nogaro
Friend
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results