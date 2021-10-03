COOKE - Sandra M.

(nee Ludwig)

Age 75, born October 2, 1945, entered into rest on September 13, 2021. Beloved wife of Erik Cooke. Daughter of the late Frank and Irene (Unselt). Survived by her sister Patricia Reynders (Doug Greene), Rosemarie (Mark) Stoldt and brother Frank. Predeceased by her sister Jean (Arnold) Perison and brother Daniel (late Joan). Survived by her sister-in-law Timathe (Oliver) Becker. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass to celebrate her life to be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 1 St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.