SANOIAN - Sarkee R.
88, of Ransomville, passed away on December 13, 2021. He was born May 27, 1933, in Niagara Falls, the son of the late Hagop "Jack" and Helen (Sarkissian) Sanoian. He attended Trott Vocational School and was very active in the Boy Scouts where he was the first person in the United States to be honored with the Silver Award. Sarkee was married to the love of his life Patricia (LaPlante) for 65 years. He served in the United States Army as an MP stationed in Austria and Italy. After returning from duty, he was a construction superintendent who worked on many projects, including the Niagara Power Authority, NCCC, Geneseo College and Niagara University. He also built many homes in Lewiston and Youngstown Estates. Sarkee was the Business Agent for the Carpenters Local 280 until he retired in 1994. The New York State Governor appointed him to serve on the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission from 1989-1994. He was an avid sportsman who loved hunting and fishing at his place in Rushford. He also enjoyed bowling in leagues with his wife and friends. Most of all, he loved doing things for everyone. "Dad can you fix this, it's broken?" He could fix and build just about anything. He was an amazing husband, the greatest dad in the world and an unforgettable friend. His kindness, strength and generosity will always be remembered by everyone who crossed his path. Sarkee was predeceased by his parents Hagop and Helen, his brothers Michael, Ruben, and Corigan, his son Matthew R. Sanoian and his grandson Matthew S. Sanoian. He is survived by his wife Patricia, son Michael (Jill) Sanoian, daughters Patti (Tobin) Gormley, Cindy Sanoian, a granddaughter Sydney Spira and his loyal companions Charlie and Lily.Private funeral services with interment with Military Honors, were held at the wishes of his family. Arrangements were made through the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, Lewiston, NY. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.