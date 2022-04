O'CONNOR, Stephen J. - It's been ten years since God called you home, but it seems like only yesterday you were with us Dad/Grandpa. We miss you!

Love your kids, Kathy, Steve, Jimmy, Gerry, Patsy, Kelly, Shawn, Margie and grand/great-grandkids, Jenny, Jeff, Shannon, Emily, Madeline, Peter Jr., Ryann, Emma, Jack, Liam and Joey.







Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 2, 2021.