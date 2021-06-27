TUTTLE - Susan

(nee Kondziela)

June 8, 2021, age 73, living in San Luis Obispo, CA, for the past 15 years. Originally from Buffalo, NY. Beloved mother of Aaron Kondziela. Predeceased by parents Shirley and Edward Tuttle and brother Ted Tuttle. Author of 23 published works, teacher of writing, active in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. A Celebration of Susan's Life in California and Buffalo are being planned for a later date. Donations in Susan's name may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2050 Palisades Ave., Los Osos, CA 93402.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.