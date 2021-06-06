Menu
Thomas J. HANIFIN Jr.
HANIFIN - Thomas J. Jr.
April 2, 2020, age 92, in White River Junction, VT. Predeceased by wife, Joan Hetzelt Hanifin and son, Thomas J. Hanifin, III; survived by brother, Jerome F. Hanifin; daughters Mary (Mark Baranovic), Anne Marie, and Susan (Kevin Cotter); nine grandchildren, Elizabeth, Alison and Claire Baranovic, Charles, Caitlin and Grace Hanifin, Isla, Ashley and Henry Cotter; longtime friend, Joyce Stephens. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at St. Gregory the Great Church, Williamsville, NY at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Joan Hetzelt Hanifin Memorial Scholarship at St. Bonaventure, 3261 W. State Rd., St. Bonaventure, NY 14778.


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Gregory the Great Church
Williamsville, NY
My sympathy to Tom's family. I knew Tom at the Amberleigh and he was always cheerful and fun. We had a great table to enjoy each others company.
Rella Corris
June 6, 2021
