HARLACH - Thomas J.

May 28, 2021. Loving husband of Stacey (nee Aldinger); cherished father of Claire Elizabeth, Thomas Joseph and Lauren Emmalee Harlach; son of the late Thomas and Elizabeth Harlach Cain; dear brother of Elizabeth, JoAnn, Karen, Carolyn and the late Patricia. Friends may call Wednesday, 2-7 PM at the Hoy Funeral Home, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 11:15 AM, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Tom was a Buffalo police officer for 21 years and a veteran of the US Air Force. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial tributes may be made to the Buffalo PBA. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 716-822-1260.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 1, 2021.