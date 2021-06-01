HARLACH - Thomas J. May 28, 2021. Loving husband of Stacey (nee Aldinger); cherished father of Claire Elizabeth, Thomas Joseph and Lauren Emmalee Harlach; son of the late Thomas and Elizabeth Harlach Cain; dear brother of Elizabeth, JoAnn, Karen, Carolyn and the late Patricia. Friends may call Wednesday, 2-7 PM at the Hoy Funeral Home, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 11:15 AM, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Tom was a Buffalo police officer for 21 years and a veteran of the US Air Force. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial tributes may be made to the Buffalo PBA. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 716-822-1260.
Tommy my dear friend, so sudden and unexpected.
I have no words for the loss of you. I miss your calls, all your ambitious ideas, thoughts, even hearing you say "Dude".
I wish I could thank you for all the memories. I cherish them even closer now that your in heaven.
God Bless your family.
Bill Conroy
Friend
September 5, 2021
I will miss you for the rest of my days . I was so lucky to have had you as my brother. No words can express my deepest sympathy to Stacey and the kids . You are in my thoughts and prayers
Elizabeth Harlach
Family
June 6, 2021
I would like to offer my condolences and also for my mom Violet Buck (friends of Carolyn). The family is in our thoughts and prayers
Dottie Buck
June 4, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss.
Our deepest sympathy.
You´re in our thoughts and prayers.
Luba Pfeiffer
June 3, 2021
Stacey,my deepest sympathy to you and your family. Tom was a good friend with a big heart.He will be missed.Thoughts and prayers
JOHN RICATONE
Friend
June 3, 2021
We were so.sorry to hear about Tommy's passing. Keeping all the Harlach family in our prayers.
Bill & Joni Flanagan
June 2, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
EDWARD GAWLAK***********LIZ. NEIGHBOR
Other
June 2, 2021
Tom was such a great guy to work with. Our prayers and thoughts are with your family.
Joe and Nicole
Work
June 2, 2021
In Loving Memory of Thomas J. HARLACH
Cousin Andrew and Jackie
June 2, 2021
My deepest condolences, my prayers are with you all.