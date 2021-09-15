WALSH - Thomas J.
Of Blasdell, NY entered into rest September 13, 2021. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Strobeck) Walsh; devoted father of Sharon (David) Beres, Julie (John) Kuebler, and Tommy Walsh; cherished grandfather of John, Katherine, Christopher and Samantha; loving son of the late Eugene and Mary Walsh; dearest brother of the late Eugene Walsh; adored brother-in-law of Janice and the late Stanley Strobeck; fond uncle of Michael (Cheryl) Walsh and Laurie (Kerry) Watts. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Road, near Lake Avenue on Friday from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Mother of Good Counsel Church 3688 South Park Ave., Blasdell on Saturday morning at 9:30 o'clock(Please assemble at church). Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Walsh was a Navy Veteran of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Condolences may be made online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2021.