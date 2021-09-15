Menu
Thomas J. WALSH
WALSH - Thomas J.
Of Blasdell, NY entered into rest September 13, 2021. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Strobeck) Walsh; devoted father of Sharon (David) Beres, Julie (John) Kuebler, and Tommy Walsh; cherished grandfather of John, Katherine, Christopher and Samantha; loving son of the late Eugene and Mary Walsh; dearest brother of the late Eugene Walsh; adored brother-in-law of Janice and the late Stanley Strobeck; fond uncle of Michael (Cheryl) Walsh and Laurie (Kerry) Watts. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Road, near Lake Avenue on Friday from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Mother of Good Counsel Church 3688 South Park Ave., Blasdell on Saturday morning at 9:30 o'clock(Please assemble at church). Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Walsh was a Navy Veteran of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Condolences may be made online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Sep
18
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Our Mother of Good Counsel Church
3688 South Park Ave., Blasdell, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
Patricia and Tommy Wishing you comfort and peace during this difficult time.
Mark and Kathy Toczyski
September 19, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Edward and Karen Carney
September 17, 2021
Rest in peace Uncle Tom. He was a wonderful family man, loved and respected by so many of us.
Laurie A Watts
Family
September 17, 2021
Julianne Lepo
September 16, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Norbert & Norma Gregoire
September 15, 2021
